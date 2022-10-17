Editorial: Voting in Virginia is more accessible than ever — so vote!

For the second year in a row, Virginia has made early voting easily accessible to many. You should absolutely take advantage of it.

Whether or not you agree with our editorial takes on the issues, and whether or not you agree with our op-ed contributors on those same issues, we urge you to vote, and thus have your own say in how our municipalities are governed.

If you’ve already voted in this year’s election, three cheers for you!

If you haven’t yet, hopefully you plan to. If you don’t plan to, hopefully you will reconsider. Even if you haven’t applied for a mail-in ballot, you can vote early in-person up until Nov. 5, the Saturday before Election Day.

In Virginia, support for early voting has been largely bipartisan. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s embrace of early voting played no small part in his 2021 election victory, and his appointee as commissioner of elections, Susan Beals, has similarly encouraged voters to take advantage of the easier voting processes.

“We have a dependable system in Virginia,” Beals said last month in an interview with the Virginia Mercury. “I have faith in our election officials and their commitment to their profession and their commitment to their communities.”

A commitment to vote is also a vital commitment to your community. Check your local government’s web page or call your registrar’s office to learn when, where and how to cast your vote. There’s no reason for you to wait for Election Day on Nov. 8. Though if that’s your preference, that’s also fine, so long as you do vote.

Yep, your vote matters

If you’re of the belief that, somehow, your vote won’t matter, you should think again, because in November’s election there’s a number of local offices on the ballot, and those races can be decided by a mere handful of votes. Your vote absolutely will matter.

But, you might ask, what about congressional races, in which districts are drawn such that communities that typically support one party are grouped together, making victory by the minority party near impossible? Aren’t we in the editorial writing profession near-constantly writing about X district being a “safe” district for Y party when considering Z election match-up?

Well, yes, guilty, we confess. But … it’s worth mentioning that many of these prognostications factor in low voter turnout. In districts that traditionally favor one party come election time, it’s not uncommon to hear underdog candidates and their volunteers state that they could beat the odds if more people came out to vote.

Wouldn’t it be great to put these declarations to the test? Wouldn’t it be great to help your favorite score an upset victory?

Whatever you think those odds might be, there’s zero chance of it happening if you don’t show up. It’s just like how you can’t win the lottery if you don’t buy a ticket. (And the odds of your vote counting toward an election victory are generally going to be much, much more favorable than your chances of winning any given MegaMillions game.)

So show up. Exercise your most important constitutional right. Fill in the ovals. Cast your ballot. Keep democracy healthy.