Editorial: Warm hearts on a cold highway

When a major snowstorm closed Interstate 95 in Virginia and left hundreds of motorists stranded last week, a little bit of creative thinking mixed with a load of generosity helped some desperate people survive the ordeal. Most motorists didn’t bring supplies of food and water since no one could have predicted the long, cold hours ahead.

Semitruck driver Jean-Carlo Gachet, however, had plenty of food stocked in the cabin of his big rig. He cranked up the microwave in his truck, heated some food and brought it out to the incredulous driver behind him, saying, “Hey, I just made you a hot breakfast and a cup of fruit punch,” Gachet told CNN.

A stranded couple from Maryland noticed that that a delivery truck ahead of them was from Schmidt’s Baking Co. Having spent the previous 37 hours without food, they got an idea. They phoned the Schmidt customer service line and asked if perhaps the truck’s contents could be put to better use.

The owner of the company got on the phone, and shortly afterward, the truck’s doors opened, and loaves of bread kept the masses fed while they waited to start rolling once again.