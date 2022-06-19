Editorial: Watergate 50th cause for sobering reflection as Jan. 6 hearings proceed

“The country tonight is in the midst of what may be the most serious constitutional crisis in its history.”

The above words were spoken not by a member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol or a journalist reporting on the hearings that began June 9 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

They were spoken the evening of Oct. 20, 1973, by NBC Nightly News anchor John Chancellor to describe a series of events that became known as the Saturday Night Massacre.

To explain what that was, first we need to rewind the metaphorical tape.

On June 17, 1972 — 50 years ago this past Friday — five men were arrested after breaking into the Democratic National Headquarters inside the Watergate hotel in Washington, D.C. At first dismissed as burglars, their real mission was to repair a listening device installed in the Democratic offices the month prior.

Nixon was up for reelection that year, and the bugs were planted so his campaign could find out if Democrats had any dirt that could damage his chances. Fitting and ironic then that the botched break-in itself, and Nixon’s efforts to cover his tracks, would ultimately end his presidency.

But the exposure of the cover-up took many steps. Meanwhile, Nixon won the 1972 election in a landslide.

Fast forward now to the months before the Massacre. The U.S. Senate had twisted the arm of Nixon attorney general candidate Elliot Richardson to appoint a special Watergate prosecutor as the price for confirmation. Richardson picked Archibald Cox, a former solicitor general under John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, who would end up subpoenaing the tapes from the secret recording system Nixon had installed in the Oval Office.

Nixon refused to comply. Cox would not budge. The night of the Massacre, Nixon ordered Richardson to fire Cox. Richardson resigned in protest. When Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus received the same order from Nixon, he too resigned. The third in command of the Justice Department at last carried out the order. Cox was canned and his office abolished.

“All of this adds up to a totally unprecedented situation, a grave and profound crisis in which the President has set himself against his own attorney general and the Department of Justice,” Chancellor told viewers. “Nothing like this has ever happened before.”

If not for the tapes

The clip seems to speak across the decades to the recorded testimony shared in prime time by the Jan. 6 select committee, as former Attorney General William Barr discussed President Donald Trump’s persistence in claiming the November 2020 election was stolen from him. “I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff which I told the President was b———t.” Barr ended up resigning before Trump’s term ended. “I didn’t want to be a part of it and that’s one of the reasons that went into me deciding to leave when I did.”

The Washington Post replayed Chancellor’s words during a June 10 livestream discussion with former congressman William Cohen, R-Maine, who broke with his party to vote for the impeachment of Nixon while serving on the House Judiciary Committee, and with lawyer Richard Ben-Veniste, who as an assistant U.S. Attorney was chief of the Watergate Task Force and later a member of the 9/11 Commission.

Our region has some ties of its own to the Watergate events, the best known being the role of the late U.S. Rep. Caldwell Butler, a Republican from Roanoke elected to the seat held now by Ben Cline, R-Botetourt.

The House Judiciary Committee in 1974 comprised 21 Democrats and 17 Republicans. Butler would become one of seven that would break with the GOP and vote to impeach Nixon, famously stating that though Republicans had long combated corruption, Watergate was the party’s shame. “I cannot condone what I have heard, I cannot excuse it, and I cannot and will not stand still for it.”

Butler often gets upheld as an example of a great legislator who chose country over party when it counted. While he deserves those honors, Cohen revealed that he, Butler and other Republicans on the committee didn’t turn on a dime to buck their party. They needed to be thoroughly convinced, something that Cohen contended would never have happened had it not been for the chance to listen to the tapes. The edited transcripts alone would not have been enough.

“Republicans for the most part said, this is just the Democrats trying to overturn the election, because they lost so heavily,” Cohen said. “Once the tapes came through, I think that pushed even the most conservative of the Republicans to say that there were impeachable offenses.”

Eerie omens

While the Jan. 6 committee’s thorough documentation of the insurrection serves a vital need, contemplating what change might result, or not result, in this hyper-partisan climate is sobering. An estimated 19 million viewers watched the first of the Jan. 6 committee hearings, paling in comparison to the Watergate hearings, watched to some degree by an estimated three out of four American households.

Ben-Veniste offered this explanation for what makes the Jan. 6 crisis different. “Nixon, for all of his authoritarian tendencies and his criminality, did not, in my view, pose an existential threat to our democracy. Donald Trump, on the other hand, does and did.”

That’s not the only thing, the attorney said. “There’s a difference, in 50 years gone by, of our respect for the truth and the rule of law and the education of Americans as to what it means to be a patriotic American. We have lost a great deal there.”

Those hoping that the Jan. 6 committee’s revelations will somehow curb or end Trump’s influence should probably brace themselves for that hope to be dashed. Even now, as demonstrated in another Washington Post livestream, Nixon has loyal supporters who insist their boss did nothing illegal or immoral.

Take for example Nixon’s deputy assistant, Dwight Chapin, who ended up serving nine months in prison for lying to a grand jury during the scandal.

Chapin maintains even now that Watergate was a mere “political event” in which “the Democratic Party, particularly the Kennedy wing of the party” joined forces with the media to “bring down Richard Nixon. Did he help make that happen? He sure did. I mean, there was no question about that. Foolish mistakes were made. But at the bottom line, the denominator on this, is that it was a political event.”