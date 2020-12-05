Editorial: We dissect Bob Good's conspiracy theories

Fifth District voters have elected a conspiracy theorist to Congress.

Virginia’s three Republicans who got reelected to the House — Ben Cline, Morgan Griffith and Rob Wittman — have all been conspicuously silent about the election results and President Trump’s attempt to overturn them. There will be no profiles in courage awarded there, only the silence of the lambs.

Rep.-elect Bob Good of Campbell County has shown no such reticence. He’s taken to Twitter to post a long statement that deserves some much-needed context.

Good complains about a long list of election laws that he doesn’t agree with. That’s perfectly fine. We have 50 states with 50 different rules so there’s something there for everybody to complain about, if so inclined.

First, Good objects to “millions of unsolicited mail ballots” as if that is something new. It isn’t. There has been a growing trend toward voting by mail — something the military’s been doing since the Civil War. One feature of the states that vote by mail is that they send out ballots to all registered voters. This year there were nine states that did so, plus the District of Columbia.