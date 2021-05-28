Editorial: We know Rasoul better than any other newspaper in Virginia. Here's what we know about him.

Susan Swecker, chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia, called the question “discriminatory and inexcusable.” Even one of Rasoul’s fellow candidates agreed. Sean Perryman tweeted that “no other candidate was asked about their ability to serve all Virginians because of their faith.”

Didn’t we deal with this a long time ago — either with John Kennedy’s election or, perhaps, the First Amendment? Still, maybe it’s best we deal with this now rather than later.

On stage, Rasoul gave a perfectly fine response, talking about how he’s stood up to “special interests” such as Dominion Energy. “As your next lieutenant governor, you can count on me as a decisive, tie-breaking vote to ensure that the interests of the people are represented more than any other special interest.”

We’ll give a somewhat different answer. Unlike The Post, we don’t make endorsements (and haven’t since 2013). But we are the newspaper that knows Rasoul best so we feel compelled to speak to what we know.