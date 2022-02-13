Editorial: 'We’ve got to get a big win'

All of the attention given in recent weeks to the Build Back Better and voting rights legislation packages thwarted in Congress has kept another vitally important bill out of the spotlight.

Perhaps part of what’s keeping this bill under the radar is simple public relations — its name keeps changing. The version that passed the Senate in June with a 68-32 vote was called the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act and also the Endless Frontier Act.

Those in favor included Virginia Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, as well as key Republicans such as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Mitt Romney of Utah.

The version that passed the U.S. House earlier this month was called the Bioeconomy Research and Development Act and also the America COMPETES Act. The overwhelmingly party-line 222 to 210 vote saw Democrats backing the bill and Southwest Virginia’s Republican contingent, Ben Cline, Bob Good and Morgan Griffith, sticking with their pack as has been their wont. (See: Infrastructure Bill, which they also opposed.)

There are other names for this bill, and it looks like the name will change yet again as the two chambers sort out the version that will hopefully head to President Joe Biden’s desk. We suggest that whatever its called, this region should be thinking of this bill in terms of “Southwest Virginia COMPETES.”

The bill focuses on national semiconductor chip production. Semiconductor chips are an essential ingredient in everything from cellphones to cars. China, already leading the U.S. in crucial 5G wireless technology, is overtaking America in the semiconductor industry.

“I’ve grown up in a world that was post-Sputnik, where every major technological innovation, even if it wasn’t invented in America, we got to set the rules, procedures, protocols, standards,” Warner said in a Thursday interview. “That means we’ve dominated technology development. What has quietly happened, because China has been stealing intellectual property — and they’ve been making massive investments themselves — China is suddenly very competitive with us in a host of technology areas.”

Globally, semiconductor chips are in short supply, which has caused the auto industry to cut production, driving up the prices of cars and heightening inflation.

Both versions of the “COMPETES” bill allot $50 billion to step up American semiconductor manufacturing.

Warner outlined three ways that Southwest and Southside Virginia can benefit directly from passage of this act. One is as concrete as the Volvo Trucks North America plant in Pulaski County. The other two will require some work in order to become reality, supplying goals that will hopefully prove a focus for regional and state coordination and cooperation.

The Volvo factory in Dublin, which employs 3,300, will reap both quick and long term rewards from an increased domestic supply of chips. Warner noted that the chips that go into cars and trucks are called “legacy chips, because you don’t use the really cutting edge chips that you might put in a missile or airplane or even a cellphone.” Increasing U.S. manufacture of those legacy chips “will shore up the long term health of the Volvo plant.”

Warner acknowledged that economically, Southwest and Southside Virginia have long felt left behind “at a macro level,” though he noted that “the Roanoke economy and the New River Valley economy are actually pretty darn healthy. Pulaski has now got so much going on, a lot of that being spillover from Montgomery County, which is obviously tied to Virginia Tech.”

The semiconductor bill will fund 10 regional hubs aimed at economic development in small cities and rural communities. The hubs, which could be located anywhere in the country, will be related to different technologies, not just semiconductors. One of those could end up in Southwest Virginia, linked to Virginia Tech.

“I’ve already had a lot of conversations with some of the legislators from Southwest about what we need to do to be ready for that competition,” Warner said.

Virginia Tech has experience in this sort of competition. In December, a Tech-led coalition of 50 regional organizations was chosen as one of 60 national finalists for the Build Back Better Regional Challenge — which by the way is not related to the Build Back Better bill. It’s a $1 billion U.S. Economic Development Administration program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Titled “The Future of Transportation and Logistics,” the trio of proposals assembled by Tech’s Center for Economic and Community Engagement draw on existing resources such as the Smart Road and the university’s drone test site. The goals involve further expanding technologies such as automated and electric vehicles and drone delivery, while simultaneously creating a network for training and assistance in those fields.

The final phase of the challenge will see 20 to 30 of the finalists receive awards ranging from $25 million to $100 million.

Tech’s leadership in autonomous vehicles could be a key to landing one of those 10 regional hubs.

Finally — and this would be most difficult of all, but a massive victory for the region and the state — Southwest or Southside Virginia could become the home for a new semiconductor fabrication facility, known as a fab for short. The act earmarks $40 billion for building new fabs in the U.S.

When it comes to landing a fab, the competition isn’t interstate, but international, with China, South Korea and Taiwan investing billions. “No state on its own can put enough benefits in place to attract more of these fabs versus other countries,” Warner said.

At present, there’s only one fab in Virginia, the Micron Technology Inc. plant in Manassas, which employs at least 1,700, according to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

One of the biggest challenges for our region: a fab can require 1,000 to 2,000 acres of flat land. “You need relatively cheap power, which we’ve got. You need water, which we’ve got,” Warner said. “I think Southwest Virginia can be competitive there.”

He emphasized the bipartisan nature of the discussions he’s had with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the region’s representatives in the General Assembly. “This is something I’m kind of obsessed about. We’ve got to get a big win for the region.”

Heads really should come together to brainstorm how our region could pull this off before the president signs that bill into law.