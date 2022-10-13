Editorial: Welcome to Youngkin's Virginia

Whatever one might think of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, there’s no denying the man is telegenic.

Thus it seems only natural that the Virginia Tourism Corporation chose to include him in a promotional video. Youngkin, with shirt collar casually unbuttoned, delivers a hearty welcome to the travelers who will see this short playing in Virginia airports and tourism welcoming centers.

“In Virginia, there’s a million different ways to say welcome,” the governor congenially intones, “and I want to be one of the first.”

The video has stirred controversy because Poolhouse, the Richmond advertising firm that received the $268,600 contract from a state agency to produce it, worked on Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign. Elsewhere on this page, columnist John Long argues persuasively that this tempest in a teapot has little steam, as the video definitely is not a campaign video.

Yet the advert does inspire a question, one the tourism agency should have considered more deeply: when Youngkin says “Welcome to Virginia,” who is he welcoming?

After all, the governor has unwisely made the stamping out of “divisive concepts” like discussions of racial injustice and the trampling of rights afforded to transgender students part of his brand.

His appointees have deepened the problem. For example, State Health Commissioner Colin Greene dismissed the notion that racism has ever been a source of health disparities for Black Americans, and Board of Historic Resources member Ann Hunter McLean asserted slavery wasn’t the main cause of the Civil War.

Greene walked back his comments after a rebuke from Youngkin, while McLean resigned.

The diverse faces whose smiles are showcased in the “Welcome to Virginia” video broadcast an appeal to all comers, yet the governor’s mere presence somewhat undercuts that message.

Bear with us here: the Roanoke Times mailbag brings in books on a constant basis.

Recently the post office delivered “Nothing Special” by author Desiree Cooper and illustrator Bec Sloane.

This gorgeous picture book contains a tale of a 6-year-old Black boy from Detroit who has traveled to Virginia to summer for a week with his grandparents. Young Jax, worried he’ll be bored while away from his city’s amenities, discovers he loves helping grandpa and grandma catch blue crabs and shuck corn. It’s as sweet a story as they come.

Serendipitously, it was poignant to discover “Nothing Special” lying atop the Roanoke Times’ copy of “When Aidan Became a Brother,” another sweet picture book about an all-Black family that the Roanoke County school district yanked from a library shelf because the protagonist is a transgender boy — exactly the kind of book banning Youngkin has thrown his weight behind.

The story in “Nothing Special” at first seems free of “divisive” context in the troubling way Youngkin’s administration has defined it. But in the back of the book, journalist and community activist Cooper discusses the Great Migration that took place from 1910 to 1970, in which millions of Black American families left southern states to escape Jim Crow oppression.

Cooper writes that like many other Black families in the North, hers would travel south every summer to attend family reunions and church homecomings.

“Little is said about the annual reverse-migration that has become central to black nostalgia,” writes Cooper, who intends “Nothing Special” as an homage to that tradition.

In sharing that family anecdote, Cooper also imparts an important history lesson, one every Virginia child should know. It’s appalling to think that, because aspects of that lesson are upsetting, elected officials that share the mindset of the Roanoke County School Board might instead prefer to keep the book out of the hands of children.

And yet: welcome to Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia.