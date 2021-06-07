Editorial: We'll find out Tuesday what Virginia Democrats are thinking

Virginia Democrats go to the polls Tuesday to pick — oops! That’s how we used to write these primary set-ups. Now, with early voting, it’s more accurate to say that Virginia Democrats have been voting since April 23 — and we’ll find out Tuesday night who they’ve picked to run for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

There have been few public polls so all we can go by is how the candidates — who probably do have access to some private polls — are reacting to one another.

For all the restiveness we see on the Democratic left, the party appears poised to nominate at least two candidates who would qualify as being part of the “establishment.” Will they nominate three?

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is clearly the front-runner as he attempts to do what only one other governor in Virginia history has ever done — serve two non-consecutive terms. (That other was Mills Godwin, who served as a conservative Democrat in the late ‘60s and then a conservative Republican in the early ‘70s as the parties began realigning).

McAuliffe is everything that the more progressive factions of his party are not — a business-friendly Democrat who endorsed not one but two natural gas pipelines when he was in office before.