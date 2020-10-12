Editorial: What if names and statues only lasted for 20 years?

Jefferson himself might even endorse that view. In 1789 he wrote to James Madison: “The question [of] whether one generation of men has a right to bind another, seems never to have been started either on this or our side of the water. Yet it is a question of such consequences as not only to merit decision, but place also, among the fundamental principles of every government.” Jefferson eventually came down on the side that no, one generation can’t bind another: “I set out on this ground, which I suppose to be self-evident, ‘that the earth belongs in usufruct to the living’ that the dead have neither powers nor rights over it.” Those were his italics by the way, not ours. “Usufruct” is a legal term that means the right to use somebody else’s property — the idea here being that the earth really isn’t ours, we’re just passing through this world, and while we can do what we want, we can’t require those who follow to do as we have done. (This is a lesson every parent eventually learns). So why must we be bound today by decisions made by the generation of 1890? Or 1903 in the case of the Confederate statue in front of the Tazewell County courthouse or 1904 in the case of Floyd County and so forth? Granted, some decisions are irreversible. Nobody’s undoing the Louisiana Purchase or the result of the Battle of Gettysburg. Names, though, are easily changed (just look at how often sports stadiums change their names as sponsors change) and statues can be moved (as we’re seeing now). Yes, the whole idea of naming something after someone important is to make sure their legacy endures, but does it really?