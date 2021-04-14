Editorial: What if Virginia had a filibuster?

Going further back in time, the General Assembly might not have raised taxes in 2004 to pay for transportation. That vote was 52-45 in the House and 31-8 in the Senate. The Senate margin would have been big enough to be filibuster-proof but the House margin would not have been. Yes, we realize so far we seem to be giving Republicans talking points for bringing a Washington-style filibuster to Richmond — but we also notice no Republicans have ever proposed doing away with the transportation improvements those revenues have paid for.

Ultimately this is a philosophical question: Should elections matter? In Virginia, they do.

Voters two years ago installed Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate. Those Democrats have done exactly what they said they wanted to do.

If Virginians are now dissatisfied with that, they can vote them out. They’ll get that opportunity for the House in November; the Senate won’t be up until 2023.