Editorial: What if Virginia had listened to Tom Jackson in 1998?

Gilmore’s proposal was to use rising state revenues to pay local governments for what they wouldn’t collect from car owners. Since the highest car taxes were in Northern Virginia, some saw this as a scheme by which the state would effectively subsidize local governments in the most well-to-do part of the state. Republicans controlled the Senate 21-19 while the House was deadlocked 50-50.

Under a power-sharing agreement, Democrats retained the speakership and some marginal control. Republicans were determined to get the car tax cut Gilmore had run on; Democrats were just as determined to use the GOP interest in a car tax cut as leverage to get state funding for school construction.

Their initial proposal was to dedicate state lottery revenues — then $350 million a year — for school construction. The sponsor was a Democrat from Southwest Virginia, a species then that wasn’t as rare as it is now. However, Del. Tom Jackson of Carroll County was joined by many of his Northern Virginia colleagues. And at least one Republican, state Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, suggested using a portion of the lottery proceeds, just not the whole amount.