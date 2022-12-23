Editorial: What it takes to sculpt a mountain

At the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission’s final meeting of 2022, a presentation outlining a marketing proposal led to deep discussions on the cultural issues that give rise to gun violence and what can be done to change that culture.

The proposal itself seemed sound enough, though it will likely undergo further revision based on the evening’s feedback.

As presented by Mike Bento with Engage Strategies, this proposed campaign arose in response to interviews with parents and caregivers in the Roanoke communities most affected by the violence the commission is trying to stem. It has two parts.

One, built around the greeting and response, “What’s good, Roanoke? We are,” is intended to call attention to beneficial programs, in order to counter an alarming trend. Even among people in those communities that are “well-connected,” Bento said, there’s “very low awareness of programs,” and a pervasive feeling that “there’s nothing happening, there’s nothing for us. There’s no support … we’ve been abandoned.”

The second part, “We Are Roanoke,” would be a campaign to broadcast the stories of important Black personages in Roanoke past and present, from education pioneer Lucy Addison to prominent young Gainsboro historian and activist Jordan Bell.

One aspect of this campaign imagined murals paying tribute to these figures painted on walls in Roanoke neighborhoods, created by artists with ties to those communities, serving as “a virtual community watch of ancestors and elders.” While it’s not clear this will come to pass, as proponents of the notion that Roanoke needs much, much more public art and needs to do much more to celebrate its history, we can’t help but love the idea.

One attendee of the meeting, Victoria Thomas, 28, a Roanoke native, noted that if the campaign is going to reach youth, it had better have influencers pushing it on social media, as that’s where the attention of the children and teens that the campaign wants to reach will be focused.

The challenge of change

One doesn’t have much difficulty imagining a reader absorbing the details of this thoughtful marketing campaign and asking aloud what it will do to curb gun violence.

Statistics passed out at the same meeting show the Star City coming to the end of 2022 with a tally of 48 gun-related assaults and 17 homicides, only one incident less (as of this writing) than the 15 homicides and 51 assaults in 2021, which was in total an increase over 48 wounded and 12 killed in 2020, which saw an dramatic rise over the 38 total incidents in 2019, 11 of which were homicides.

The commission’s chairman, recently reelected councilman Joe Cobb, articulated the pressures involved. “Every time there’s an incident, whether it’s an assault, whether it’s a homicide ... all of them just make me ill. I know that the work that we’re doing is important and it’s instrumental and we were doing this all in the midst of this tension of leaders and people wanting to see immediate solutions. Trying to do work that, when it’s prevention and intervention based, it’s longer term, so figuring out how to be agile and adaptive and all of that while responding to people who are in trauma, the weight of that is enormous.”

Commission member and Black business leader Elliott Major voiced frustrations in a similar vein earlier in the meeting when he expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the proposed marketing campaign (though he emphasized that he liked the proposal). He noted it could be hard for those living in impoverished neighborhoods to connect to those upbeat narratives. “If you want to change what the person thinks, change that environment.”

Major was absolutely correct. At the same time, the seismic shifts that would be required to make the economic environmental changes happen — attracting grocery stores and business investments, seeing that roads are paved in timely fashion, seeing new neighborhoods developed to benefit the residents already there rather than to push them out — are out of range of the commission’s powers. The commission can certainly bring that message to the city government, which does have power to enable these changes and has betrayed that duty in decades past.

Chiseling the mountain

The commission is backing many different small scale efforts that have the potential to pay off if tended to and expanded patiently over a period of years. This proposed campaign would be a good addition to that roster.

One could argue that trying to turn around these deep rooted, decades-old societal problems is akin to a single person trying to sculpt a mountain with a chisel. The goal, and the gamble, is that as these multiple initiatives bring communities together, one person with a chisel becomes thousands of people with tools in hand, and the task of reshaping the mountain, while definitely not easy, becomes doable.

We’ve made this same essential point before (May 8, “Gun violence requires a gardener’s patience”), and received feedback from a handful of critics who, either misunderstanding or willfully misinterpreting our message, claimed we were discounting and dismissing a need to give law enforcement more resources. That is also necessary, and also an effort that requires years of steady commitment. This isn’t a zero-sum game. There is no instant fix.

Intriguingly, both Republican and independent candidates for the Roanoke City Council made a case to voters this past year that the funding for the Gun Violence Prevention Commission’s work should be completely redirected toward boosting police — and this strategy proved a wipeout at the ballot box. Voters appeared to recognize that it’s not one solution that’s needed, but all possible solutions, all at once, sustained long enough to blossom.