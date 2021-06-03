Editorial: What John Warner's 'Photogate' tells us about his character

However, he soon became so popular that he rarely drew serious Democratic opposition — and sometimes had no Democratic opposition at all. He won in 1984 with 70% of the vote, and in 1990 with 80.9%. Warner was, by all measures, the most popular politician in Virginia.

All that changed in 1996 when Warner faced a very different type of Democratic contender — a wealthy young tech entrepreneur named Mark Warner. It soon became apparent that John Warner faced a more serious challenge than he ever had before. In early October, his campaign went on the attack. The typical Republican playbook then was the same as it is now — to portray the Democratic candidate as dangerously liberal.

In some ways, that was easier to do then than it is now because back then Virginia still voted reliably Republican in presidential elections. Successful Democrats then had to be careful about what they said and how they said it. They certainly denied being liberals, insisting they were merely moderates.

Whether that was true or not is beside the point today; that was just the political environment at the time. Republicans had one advantage in 1996: A Democrat, Bill Clinton, was president, and so Republicans were keen to tie Virginia Democrats to him.