Editorial: What kind of mood are Roanoke voters in?

There are at least two ways to look at this field. One way is through a partisan lens, which would favor the Democrats, for the reasons we’ve cited above. The other way is to look at the field in terms of which candidates think the city is generally doing a good job and which ones think it’s not. That makes the candidates a bit harder to categorize. Lea and White-Boyd, as incumbents, naturally think the city is headed in the right direction. To some extent, all the others think there are things the city could do better, although some are more vocal about than the others — the two Republicans, the Libertarian Alberto and the more liberal Preston being the most vocal of all.