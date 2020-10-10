Editorial: What Pence and Harris didn't say about energy policy (but should have)

Pence said that Biden wants to end fracking, the controversial process by which much natural gas is extracted. Biden has explicitly said just the opposite. “Fracking has to continue,” he told CNN this summer — much to the consternation of environmental groups who very much want to end fracking. There is, indeed, some tension, some would say contradiction, between wanting to end fossil fuels by some future date and allowing fracking to continue in the meantime, a conflict that Republicans are keen to exploit. Biden, though, is well aware that fracking accounts for a lot of jobs in Pennsylvania and he likely needs to win Pennsylvania if he hopes to win the presidency. We are reminded of the scene from the popular British television series “Yes, Minister” (said to be Margaret Thatcher’s favorite show) in which a new cabinet minister is being schooled on political reality. A civil servant informs the new minister that “a controversial policy will lose votes, whilst a courageous one will lose the election.” Biden is not inclined to be courageous.