Editorial: What Pence and Harris didn't say about energy policy (but should have)

In Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” the moody Prince of Denmark brushes off an inquiry by his evil uncle’s chief adviser with the empty dismissal: “Words, words, words.”
Who would have thought that Shakespeare in the 1600s would have been such an insightful commentator on the 2020 vice presidential debate? In a remarkable civil back-and-forth (something we used to call “normal”), Mike Pence and Kamala Harris spent a lot of time debating the Green New Deal without every really explaining what it is — or what they think it is. A modern version of “Hamlet” might have the title character breezily dismiss all this as “slogans, slogans, slogans.”
Pence said that Biden has vowed to “end fossil fuels” and that will cost jobs. Harris said that promoting renewable energy will create jobs. Who’s right? Both are — just different jobs in different places.
Now let’s look at what the market is telling us, not the politicians.
Trump came to Radford and Abingdon in 2016 and vowed “we’re going to bring back King Coal.” He hasn’t, because he can’t. That is beyond the power of any president in a free market economy. Coal jobs peaked in the United States in 1923 and have been declining — with some occasional rebounds — ever since. Nationwide, there were twice as many coal jobs under Barack Obama than there are under Trump — 88,600 in 2011 under Obama, now down to 43,800. The latest figures show there are just 2,490 coal-mining jobs in Virginia. There are probably more people working for Walmart in the Roanoke Valley than there are coal jobs in Virginia (official stats put the Walmart figure in the 1,000 to 2,999 range). Those coal jobs will continue to go away — Green New Deal or no Green New Deal.
The “war on coal” is now being waged by the free market as the price of other forms of energy become cheaper. The New York Times recently reported that under Trump, 145 coal-fired units at 75 power plants have been shut down. “That is the fastest decline in coal-fuel capacity in any single presidential term,” the paper wrote. Plus, 73 more coal-fired plants have are slated to close by the end of the decade.
Virginia offers a good example: We’re a coal-producing state yet have just three coal-fired electric plants left, one of which will close in 2024, another in 2025. That will leave just the Virginia City plant in Wise County, which burns a mix of coal, coal waste and biomass. Coal, which as recently as the early 2000s provided more than half the nation’s energy, now accounts for just 16.4% of the nation’s energy output. Natural gas, renewables (yes, they’re now second) and nuclear all provide more. We’re in the midst of a historic transformation. So, no, the Green New Deal isn’t going to put coal miners out of work — they’re going to get put out of work anyway.
Natural gas, that’s a different matter. It’s now the nation’s biggest source of energy, accounting for 39.4% of our power, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Renewables now rank second at 22.4%. If you add coal and natural gas together, we still depend on fossil fuels for 55.8% of our energy, down from 67.5% two decades ago. That’s an important drop but mostly we’ve just switched which fossil fuel we’re using.
Pence said that Biden wants to end fracking, the controversial process by which much natural gas is extracted. Biden has explicitly said just the opposite. “Fracking has to continue,” he told CNN this summer — much to the consternation of environmental groups who very much want to end fracking. There is, indeed, some tension, some would say contradiction, between wanting to end fossil fuels by some future date and allowing fracking to continue in the meantime, a conflict that Republicans are keen to exploit. Biden, though, is well aware that fracking accounts for a lot of jobs in Pennsylvania and he likely needs to win Pennsylvania if he hopes to win the presidency. We are reminded of the scene from the popular British television series “Yes, Minister” (said to be Margaret Thatcher’s favorite show) in which a new cabinet minister is being schooled on political reality. A civil servant informs the new minister that “a controversial policy will lose votes, whilst a courageous one will lose the election.” Biden is not inclined to be courageous.
He apparently buys into the Obama-era belief that natural gas is a “bridge fuel” to wean us away from coal. Environmentalists question whether that bridge is entirely too long, given the life span of natural gas pipelines being built across the country. Biden has also voiced support for carbon capture and sequestration — something being researched at Virginia Tech, among other places — that would allow some fossil fuels to continue. That’s why many environmentalists take a dim view of what seems an environmentally friendly technology. In any case, the backers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are hurrying to finish construction for lots of reasons — but one of them is likely concern that a Biden administration might somehow halt the project. Here’s a question that we haven’t seen Biden address: Would he intervene to halt a project that’s nearly completed?
While Pence and Harris happily debated slogans, they didn’t debate actual policy. We write about coal because what few coal-related jobs remain are concentrated in a handful of counties that are in dire straits economically — counties that are easily overlooked in both Richmond and Washington, D.C. Harris is right that renewables are creating far more jobs, but they are scattered all over the country. There’s no market mechanism to direct them to former coal country. Should the government intervene to do so? If so, how? That would require more government activism than Republicans are comfortable with and more interest in Appalachia than Democrats have shown.
Meanwhile, for all of Pence’s talk about getting tough with China, it’s odd that neither candidate mentioned this particular fact: Last year, 81% of the world’s renewable energy patents were filed by a single country. It wasn’t the United States. It was China. The real Green New Deal is already happening. The jobs that Pence is worried about losing are being lost anyway, and the jobs Harris says we can create may indeed get created but not necessarily here. China is currently beating us at what used to be our best game — innovation. What would it take to fix that? You’d think an administration concerned about China might have something to say about that. Instead, silence.
