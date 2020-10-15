Editorial: What should Virginia do with its future marijuana tax revenue?

There’s so much news right now that it’s hard to keep up.
The presidential election.
The pandemic.
The pot revenues in Colorado.
One of those is distinctly more interesting than the others so let’s deal with that one.
Colorado officials recently announced that marijuana sales — they prefer the more scientific and less politically charged term cannabis — hit a record $226.3 million in July, the first time monthly sales have topped $200 million. That was up 13.8% from June, which also set a monthly record of nearly $199 million in sales. So far this year, consumers have forked over $1.2 billion for cannabis in Colorado. Last year, they spent $1.75 billion, so at this rate Coloradans might spend more than $2 billion on pot this year.
Everybody has their own priorities, right?
We’ve historically thought of states’ rights being a conservative thing. Here’s what the more liberal version of states’ rights looks like: Smoke ’em if you got ’em.
The pandemic has been very good for the pot business in Colorado. Gee, wonder why? When Colorado had a stay-at-home order early on, cannabis dispensaries were exempt — much like how the liquor stores in Virginia stayed open. The Denver Post says this prompted a wave of innovation — another word conservatives usually like —such as online ordering and, in one case, a “contactless weed vending machine.”
Now we come to the kicker: All these cannabis sales have generated more than $244 million so far this year in state tax revenues for Colorado, which means the state is on track to top last year’s record of $302.4 million in tax receipts.
Some of you have probably already guessed where we’re headed here: What if Virginia legalized recreational cannabis? How much tax revenue would we collect and what could we use it for? The General Assembly this year decriminalized marijuana and some are already talking about the next logical step: “Legalization next year!” tweeted state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax County. Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William County and one of the candidates for the Democratic nomination for governor next year, has introduced a bill to legalize “simple possession of marijuana,” although it stops short of allowing the kind of open sales of recreational cannabis that 11 other states now allow. Attorney General Mark Herring went on record last year in favor of “moving toward legal and regulated adult use.” Colorado tax officials just gave Virginia 244 million reasons to move faster.
Colorado’s the state most recently in the news, but it’s not even the biggest cannabis state — Washington state is. Last year, Washington collected $395.5 million in marijuana revenue. (That state prefers the M word.) The Spokesman-Review in Spokane reports that Washington’s marijuana sales are also running well ahead of last year’s figures — 42% higher in July alone. Through June, Washington has already collected $248.2 million in tax revenues, which means that state is on track to possibly hit $500 million in marijuana tax collections this year. That’s 500 million reasons for Virginia to look at full legalization. Perhaps even more. Virginia is 900,000 people bigger than Washington, population-wise, and 3 million people bigger than Colorado, so if Virginians lit up at the same rate, our tax revenues should be more on Washington’s scale than Colorado’s. That’s a big “if”— and also depends on how regulation would be structured. Washington collects more in marijuana tax revenues than all of mighty California because California has more restrictive rules on where marijuana dispensaries can be located. (Conservatives might call that the heavy hand of government regulation.) In any case, the point is, there’s a lot of money to be made here — both for entrepreneurs (legalized marijuana requires a whole farm-to-market supply chain) and for the state. Mind you, we’re not dealing here with the moral or social implications of legal cannabis, just the fiscal ones.
So what would Virginia do if it suddenly had a $500 million revenue stream that currently doesn’t exist?
First, of course, we have to ask where that money would come from. Would this be money just moved around that previously was spent on other taxable products? We don’t know, but we know that Colorado and Washington have seen overall tax collections rise at a faster rate than marijuana tax collections — so there’s “new money” being produced somewhere. It’s unlikely that Virginia’s tax collections would start at the same level as Washington and Colorado — they would take some time to ramp up as dispensaries open (however they’d be regulated) and consumers get used to the idea. On the other hand, Virginia sits next to two states — North Carolina and Tennessee — where marijuana is still “fully illegal,” setting up the prospect of cross-border consumers who come for a weekend of “marijuana tourism.” (Marketing idea: A picture of a hiker on a Virginia mountaintop, toking up. “Get high two ways.”)
Next, we need to ask why the state has to do anything with the tax revenue. Conservatives might argue that this windfall should be used to provide tax relief. Virginia has approximately 2.7 million tax returns for income tax purposes (remember than many couples file jointly). Everybody could get a $185 check.
Or we could spend it. On what? Well, here’s some context. When he was running for governor, Ralph Northam proposed turning the University of Virginia’s College at Wise into a research university, with the idea of creating a new economic engine in the coalfields. We haven’t heard anything about that since (except when we point out Northam hasn’t followed through), but here’s an opportunity to make that happen. The school’s budget is currently just under $49 million a year. Virginia could take just one year of marijuana tax revenue and endow a massive transformation of that school — and the neighboring economy.
The tobacco commission — charged with building a new economy in Southside and Southwest — ended the last fiscal year with assets of $427 million. We could take another year of marijuana taxes and double that endowment. Or we could use it to make community college tuition free, which would have a particularly salient impact in rural areas desperately in need of raising the skill levels of their workforce.
Other people, and other parts of the state, no doubt have their own priorities. But rural Virginia, having the fewest people but the greatest needs, should be the loudest to speak up.
