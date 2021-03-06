Editorial: What the candidates for governor aren't saying

We’re now moving into the portion of the governor’s race where candidates release voluminous plans with multiple bullet points to show just how serious they are.
We are here today to point out what they’re not saying.
This week, two of the five Democratic candidates announced their plans on two subjects near and dear to our hearts: Jennifer Carroll Foy announced her broadband plan and Jennifer McClellan announced her school plan — which also included some portions on broadband because many of these issues are interconnected. Earlier, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is attempting a comeback, laid out his own schools plan.
Now, as Paul Harvey liked to say, here’s the rest of the story.
Everybody is for rural broadband, so nobody gets points just for that. We’re also disinclined to pay much attention to any dollar figures that candidates throw around unless they have some specific funding mechanism behind them. It’s easy to propose big numbers in a vacuum; it’s another to craft a balanced budget that includes all those priorities. Some things, though, do matter, so let’s look at them.
Foy has warm words for Wise County’s pilot program through SpaceX’s Starlink satellite-based internet. She says she would “encourage the types of public-private partnerships that occurred in Wise County” — but doesn’t explicitly say she’d be willing to spend state money on satellite internet. This is important. Wise County school officials rave over the speeds their students are getting in the 45 households being served. Those devices were mostly paid for through federal virus-relief funding, so it’s not a long-term source of funding.
What about state funding? Well, historically, the state has paid for “middle-mile” fiber, not connections to someone’s house. Starlink, though, has no fiber — it has satellites that Elon Musk is paying for. The telecommunication companies don’t like Starlink because they see it as a rival (they’re right) and some state officials don’t like it because they wonder about the company’s staying power. That’s a legitimate concern.
However, Starlink is providing service to unserved rural areas now; fiber might take years. Are candidates willing to buck the telecoms and change state rules to allow paying for individual hook-ups for qualifying students through Starlink? That involves a big change in philosophy, but also might make a big practical difference in mountainous regions.
By name-checking Wise County, Foy has come the closest to saying “yes” without actually saying so — although a spokesman says Foy believes “it is absolutely something she’d be willing to invest in as governor.”
McClellan’s school plan, meanwhile, addresses an issue we’ve been harping on for some time — state funding to help localities pay for school construction. Well, sort of. She says all the right things to describe the problem confronting many localities outside affluent Northern Virginia: “Schools are facing mold and insect infestation, leaking ceilings, falling ceiling tiles, and even broken bathroom stall doors. More than 60% of school buildings in the Commonwealth are over 40 years old.” But she doesn’t exactly say how she will fix this.
Her plan says: “As governor, Jenn will build upon her work in creating the School Construction and Modernization Commission in 2020. The Commission’s goal is to provide guidance and resources to local school divisions related to school construction and modernization and making funding recommendations to the General Assembly and the Governor. As governor, she will ensure the Commission recommendations are implemented and funded for creating a dedicated and sustainable fund to provide localities with financial support and resources to build, renovate, and modernize Virginia schools.”
Now, here’s the catch. That commission has yet to meet. In fact, Gov. Ralph Northam hasn’t even named his representative to the panel, which suggests that even though he bemoaned “crumbling schools” in his inaugural address, they aren’t really a priority, after all.
Further, the House Appropriations Committee — controlled by Democrats — has killed every attempt to get the state more involved in funding local school construction. All those bills, by the way, were introduced by Republicans — two from state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and one from Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington.
In 2020, McClellan voted against Stanley’s proposed advisory referendum for a $3 billion statewide bond issue for school construction — instead favoring this commission that has never met. This year, though, she voted for his bond issue bill. You can make the case that the commission is a more methodical approach. The reality, though, is we need both — both the money and a rational way to spend it.
We also notice that she doesn’t say anything about another measure she voted for and House Democrats later killed — Stanley’s proposed constitutional amendment to close the loophole in the state constitution that allows school disparity in the first place. They also killed a similar amendment by Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery.
Democrats hate it whenever we point out their leadership’s general disinterest in rural schools; they wonder why Republicans don’t zinged because they controlled the legislature for two decades and didn’t fix the problem, either. The reality is the responsibility for school disparity is quite bipartisan. We also notice a lot of Republican candidates for governor clamoring to reopen schools — but don’t mention getting teachers vaccinated of the physical state of the buildings they teach in, even though many are in strongly Republican localities. Why aren’t those Republicans trooping to Rocky Mount to declare that Stanley is right and those dastardly Democrats are standing in the way?
We’re inclined to look at the glass half full so we’ll take McClellan’s talk about heeding the recommendations of this commission, once it meets, as a good sign. Of course, we’re also mindful that Northam hasn’t exactly gotten behind Stanley’s bond issue, either. Still, McClellan could — if she wanted — use the woeful condition of some schools as a cudgel against McAuliffe. He may call his education plan “big and bold” but it’s not so big and bold as to embrace state funding for school construction or a constitutional end to disparity.