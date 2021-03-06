Editorial: What the candidates for governor aren't saying

We’re now moving into the portion of the governor’s race where candidates release voluminous plans with multiple bullet points to show just how serious they are.

We are here today to point out what they’re not saying.

This week, two of the five Democratic candidates announced their plans on two subjects near and dear to our hearts: Jennifer Carroll Foy announced her broadband plan and Jennifer McClellan announced her school plan — which also included some portions on broadband because many of these issues are interconnected. Earlier, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is attempting a comeback, laid out his own schools plan.

Now, as Paul Harvey liked to say, here’s the rest of the story.

Everybody is for rural broadband, so nobody gets points just for that. We’re also disinclined to pay much attention to any dollar figures that candidates throw around unless they have some specific funding mechanism behind them. It’s easy to propose big numbers in a vacuum; it’s another to craft a balanced budget that includes all those priorities. Some things, though, do matter, so let’s look at them.