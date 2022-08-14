Editorial: What the Inflation Reduction Act does for Southwest Virginia

The Inflation Reduction Act — which you could call a stripped-down version of the much-touted and then thwarted Build Back Better Act — looks like it is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk.

In a Wednesday conference call, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine acknowledged that he views the final bill as flawed but chooses to tout the bright side. “This bill does much more than I thought it would,” he said. “It does less than I hoped it would and it took longer to get done than I wanted it to.”

One of the things the Inflation Reduction Act does, that won’t get much attention nationally but that’s directly relevant to Southwest Virginia’s coal mining communities, is secure permanent funding for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.

A coal company is responsible for providing medical care and a monthly disability stipend when an employee develops black lung and becomes disabled. If that same company discharges its debts through bankruptcy, the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund takes over. That fund’s source of income is the black lung excise tax, a relatively small tax levied on coal companies for each ton of coal sold. At the end of 2021 a law that set a higher rate for that tax expired, reducing it by 50% and compounding the trust fund’s debt.

The Inflation Reduction Act renews the higher tax rate and makes it permanent, repairing this important social safety net for this risky profession, one that is waning but still vitally necessary.

“Miners who are doing this difficult work every day, the estimates are that about one in five miners in Central Appalachia who mine for a career will come down with black lung disease, and we need to make sure that the health care program is there for them,” Kaine said. “This has gotten even more important during COVID, because COVID has pulmonary effects that can really prey especially on those with other pulmonary conditions like black lung disease.”

The inclusion of the fix to the federal black lung benefit program continues years of work on Kaine’s behalf advocating for miners afflicted with black lung.

From mining coal to building wind turbines?

The Inflation Reduction Act also offers long term assistance for coal country. Within $300 billion aimed toward accelerating clean energy development throughout the country, there is a $4 billion pool of funds that Kaine described as “an investment tool for clean energy manufacturing in coal producing parts of the country, so that we can help regions like Appalachian Southwest Virginia transition from coal production.”

It’s no secret that the halcyon days of the coal mining business are over. “The jobs in coal production are down as natural gas has gotten cheaper, as coal mining has gotten more mechanized,” Kaine said. “Having funding as part of this clean energy initiative that can be used to incentivize manufacturing in coal-producing parts of the country can have some real benefit for southwestern Virginia.”

How exactly those incentives will work requires further refinement, but Kaine sketched an approach with three distinct focuses: first, to help existing manufacturers transition to making components “that can be part of a low carbon energy innovation,” such as components for offshore wind farms, a field in which he said Virginia is poised to be a leader; second, attracting new industries to start up in coal-producing parts of the country; and third, workforce retraining — which, one must note, has been an oft-repeated refrain in these parts for decades.

“Coal miners do very, very difficult work,” Kaine said. “It’s difficult work that does connect in many ways to other kinds of manufacturing jobs. The Southwest Virginia area has a good head start in manufacturing in many ways, so why not do manufacturing there?”

It would be wonderful if deployment of these funds works out in the ways Kaine imagines. To digress for a moment, perhaps these incentives could dovetail with the efforts to bring to our region one of the technology hubs made possible by the federal CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law Aug. 9. Nothing is guaranteed, but we can dream, and even work toward that dream.

“There’s some possibilities in CHIPS for the designation of certain areas as research centers because the bill is research focused,” Kaine said. “I think Virginia Tech might have been the happiest institution anywhere in the state with CHIPS being passed, because I think there’s some real opportunities for Tech in quantum computing and things like that.”

Kaine said that he, Sen. Mark Warner and the rest of Virginia’s Congressional delegation “need to sit down and brainstorm about how we need to market the state to take advantage of these funding opportunities.”

‘Everyday folks’ not tax targets

The Inflation Reduction Act has been heavily criticized for its provisions beefing up the Internal Revenue Service, the argument being that all these newly hired and empowered auditors will pick on easy, mostly defenseless targets — small business owners and middle class taxpayers — and leave wealthy scofflaws untouched. Kaine called that claim a bunch of misinformation spread by opponents of the bill.

Because the IRS has shrunk, and largely let go of its auditor role, “people who have the phalanx of lawyers or accountants realize they can engage in a lot of schemes with less likelihood that they would be caught,” Kaine said. “When a few don’t comply with the law, it ends up falling hardest on the mass percentage of Americans who do, so I am for more vigorous IRS enforcement now.”

The Inflation Reduction Act has “limited those enforcements to people at the $400,000 and up level, so the talking point that it’s mostly about middle class people and small businesses, that’s one-percenters who are spending money to spread that talking point because they know they’re likely to be the ones that are going to have to bring their actions into compliance with federal law. They don’t want to and so they’re going to try and make people believe that a provision like that is going to hurt everyday folks.”

What is true is that the Inflation Reduction Act offers promising possibilities to everyday folks here in Southwest Virginia.