Editorial: What the new name of Danville's baseball team says about the city

The city has its challenges to be sure but, as a work in progress, it’s actually a success story. Here’s a community that has taken some of the hardest blows possible but now is creating a new future for itself.

Stewart stood in front of the former Dan River Mills building and declared “I want to see these mills working.” Guess what? Those mills are gone, never to return. Stewart was looking to the past (and got the electoral reward he deserved when he lost); Danville is looking to the future. Interestingly, so is the baseball team.

The team’s general manager told the Sportslogo site: “When we were looking towards the future, that was the answer. Trying to find out how to combine that with otters became the tough part.” Scher has spoken some pretty profound truth there. Not the part about otters — although making a critter that’s been around for 23 million years futuristic is an artistic challenge. (By contrast, the first humans didn’t appear until about 7 million years ago, so otters have three times as much seniority). No, we’re thinking about the part where he says “when we were looking towards the future, that was the answer.”