Editorial: What the pandemic's baby bust means

The problem with some companies is they can’t think past the next quarterly report.

The problem with some politicians is they can’t think past the next election.

And that brings us to the recent report that said the birth rate in the United States last year fell by its sharpest rate since 1973. So much for all those predictions that said the pandemic lockdowns would inevitably lead to a baby boom.

Instead, it led to just the opposite. Nor is this is an isolated event, skewed by the pandemic. The precise numbers are, indeed, skewed by the pandemic, but the larger fact is that the birth rate in the United States has generally been falling for a long time.

Here’s another stat keyed to 1973: That was the last year the fertility rate in the U.S. was above what demographics call the “replacement rate” by which one generation can fully replace another. (Demographers are kind of morbid.)

That replacement rate is 2.1 births per woman (2.1 and not 2.0 because, well, some kids die. Again, demographers are morbid but so is reality sometimes).