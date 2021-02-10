Editorial: What we can learn from Roanoke trending on Twitter

It’s been a long time since Roanoke has been insulted by some out-of-town journalist.
That changed Monday afternoon.
Naturally, this happened on Twitter — and what happened after that is particularly instructive. Let’s go!
Emily Nussbaum is Pulitzer Prize-winning critic for The New Yorker who is working on a book about early reality television. She tweeted: “LOL, just watched an episode of The Dating Game in which the prize was a trip to glamorous … Roanoke, VA. That seems more like a punishment.”
Now, some context: That particular episode was from 1970 and featured Karen Carpenter — yes, that Karen Carpenter — choosing a blind date from among three contestants. That same episode also included her brother, Richard Carpenter, who won a date to somewhat more glamorous San Francisco. He posts on You Tube that “neither one of us went on our date!” but that’s beside the point.
Now, to our reading of her tweet, Nussbaum clearly meant this in a jocular kind of way but, as we all know, there is no sense of tone on the internet other than pure, unfiltered outrage. There’s also the age-old principle that you can make fun of your group but if someone else does, them’s fighting words! Twitter did not disappoint. For awhile on Monday and Tuesday, Roanoke was a trending topic. Even Stephen King — yes, that Stephen King — joined in: “First prize: A week in beautiful Roanoke! Second prize: TWO weeks in beautiful Roanoke!” King lives in Bangor, Maine, which probably has been the butt of a few jokes, too.
Now, Nussbaum clearly expected this response because her tweet concluded with “preparing to be ratio’d by Roanoke” — internet lingo for getting outnumbered. And she soon was.
Some of the commenters tweeted pictures of things they love about Roanoke. Steven Swenson posted pictures of the Hotel Roanoke and the Taubman Museum of Art. Kate #insulin4all offered a picture of McAfee Knob. Others offered testimony about why they like the place. Van Stuard tweeted: “Food scene is fantastic here.” Dr. Ashley Patriarca tweeted: “I lived there for six years and loved it … Lots of great restaurants, breweries & just places to wander. It’s a fantastic place to live.” Those comments went on by the hundreds.
And those were just random people. Official entities weighed in with more pictures and invites to visit — from the city of Roanoke, the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge tourism bureau, the Fralin Biomedical Institute. So did some politicians. “Old mountains, young baseball stars, great people and the next generation of life changing brain research,” tweeted state Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County. “Shots fired,” tweeted Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, before adding: “@emilynussbaum we welcome your visit with open arms. A wonderful meal on me when you come see our beautiful @City_of_Roanoke.” Even Gov. Ralph Northam got involved, tweeting out a picture of the Roanoke Star: “Virginia is for lovers, not haters. We welcome everyone to our Commonwealth — come visit the Star City and see for yourself.” Author Beth Macy isn’t official but is certainly prominent. She tweeted: “Actually, you would love my city of 30 years! Great outdoor amenities and an undercurrent of grooviness that’s just enough to keep it interesting.”
Now all that’s pretty nice for the internet. Others took a more aggressive viewpoint. “Elitist garbage,” tweeted Pete Snyder, one of the candidates for the Republican nomination for governor. “Nobody puts #StarCity in the corner.”
Jesse Lynch chimed in: “She looks down on Roanoke because that is how coastal elites see the rest of the country; no anecdote about the farmers market will change that.” KB echoed that: “Disgusting. People like this are exactly why Donald Trump was elected in the first place. Snobs in New York making fun of the lowly people of middle America.”
We contacted Nussbaum by email to express our umbrage — and suggest she visit Roanoke — and were surprised by the lovely exchange we had. Here’s what she told us: “Yep, that was just a throwaway Twitter joke, based on Karen Carpenter’s polite but obviously disappointed facial expression, way back in 1970 (and to be clear, I wasn’t even thinking that it was a backward town, more that it was not a pop star’s idea of one of the ‘romantic capitals of the world.’) In any case, I certainly understand people defending their town.”
Furthermore, Nussbaum said she is planning to visit Roanoke. It turns out she’s a big country music fan — that certainly defies the stereotype of the New Yorker, now doesn’t it? — and wants to visit Nashville once the pandemic is over and intends to stop over in Roanoke for a few days. Her husband’s in a bluegrass/country band. “We both like traditional stuff,” she tells us. We think she’d like Roanoke quite a bit. This seems very much a case of someone’s online persona being very different from the real person behind the screen. That’s a lesson perhaps we should all keep in mind before we post something, eh?
Now, here’s another lesson. Not everyone loves Roanoke as much as we do. The Twitter thread contained a dispiriting number of tweets from people who have had a bad experience in Roanoke. “I lived in Roanoke for 3 years and I hated it,” said Hermit Style Jaime.” I grew up more a city person and your early 20s in Roanoke are not fun. But it is pretty.”
Talkslow added: “Moved to Roanoke from out of state. All the locals talk about his how pretty the mountains are. The food is bland. The dating pool is 95% insane nurses. No fiber internet. Puritanical doctors. Copious veiled racism. Yeah, not a fan.” (Not sure where Talkslow lives; there is fiber internet in the Roanoke Valley, just not everywhere.)
Others shared more specific and disturbing complaints beyond the difficulties of being a young adult in a shallow dating pool. RememberKoonValley posted: “Back in April a white lady in her 60s recognized that I was Asian mid-conversation with me and she *literally ran away* mid-sentence. I’ve heard the word ‘Oriental’ used to describe people more in the 7 years since I moved here than in the previous 31 years of my life.”
Chesapeake Scout added: “Used to live in the area. Most memorable experiences were a local gay bar shooting and being in a high speed chase leaving a gay bar by some guy who thought raping some gay people would be a good night. Maybe if you’re straight it’s better.”