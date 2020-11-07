Editorial: What we know, what we don't, about Roanoke's historic council election

The first thing we notice here is that White-Boyd polled more votes than Lea did in the mayoral race. The second thing we notice — when we dig into the numbers — is that in the day-of voting she finished in the top three in every precinct. Given that Democrats seemed to prefer early voting and Republicans day-of voting, it seems safe to say that White-Boyd ran strongly citywide, a notable achievement for any candidate, Black or white. In some predominantly white precincts — such as Highland and Old Southwest-Wasena — White-Boyd finished first in the early voting. Given the results, she probably finished first in others, as well, but we can’t say for certain.

Next, notice the big drop-off between White-Boyd and the other candidates. It’s clear that a lot of voters — even a lot of Democratic voters — split their tickets. It’s clear from the day-of voting that voters in many Black precincts voted for only Black candidates. Volosin, the only white candidate on the Democratic council ticket, finished fifth in Eureka Park, fifth in Forest Park, fifth in Lincoln Terrace, and so on. Instead, voters there cast ballots for White-Boyd, then used their other two votes on some combination of Jeffrey, Moon and Preston, with that being the order of finish in each of those precincts in the day-of voting. We can only tell so much from those day-of votes, since they don’t represent most of the votes cast, but we can tell some things. Volosin never finished higher than fourth in any of the city’s precincts. Given the overall results, it’s pretty obvious that a lot of Democratic voters — both Black and white — abandoned him to vote for either Moon or Preston, both of whom had originally sought the Democratic nomination before running as independents.