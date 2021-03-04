Editorial: What West Virginia needs (and what we might need, too)

The most powerful U.S. senator right now isn’t Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer or Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
It’s a Democrat who often doesn’t vote much like a Democrat. And that’s what makes Joe Manchin of West Virginia so valuable, at least for the next two years. In a Senate split 50-50, Democrats rely on Machin’s sometimes unreliable vote to force a tie that Vice President Kamala Harris can break in their favor.
So what does Manchin want? Many national news organizations have explored his views, which tend to match those of the “moderate Southern Democrat,” a species once familiar in these climes but now nearly extinct in a today’s political environment. The New York Times recently took a different tack, asking this question: “West Virginia has everyone’s attention. What does it really need?”
That’s a more interesting, and far more important, question. It’s one that catches our eye for what should be obvious reasons: We’re not West Virginia, but much of Southwest Virginia — indeed much of rural Virginia, generally — has a lot in common economically and demographically with our neighboring state. Whatever West Virginia needs, we probably need, as well. So what does it need?
The New York Times writes: “The state’s residents have ideas. They dream of broadband, vast brownfield cleanup efforts, greater aid to community lenders who operate where traditional banks won’t, more resources for high-quality housing and health clinics — investment on a scale that would return to the region all the wealth that was taken out of it by resource extraction.” That sounds pretty familiar.
So does the Times’ observation about what economists call “spatial inequality.” Broadly speaking, for much of American history, rural areas moved in sync with urban ones — as cities prospered, so did they, just not as well, but everybody was moving in the same direction. Indeed, for much of the 20th century, rural wages were starting to catch up with urban areas.
The Times writes: “That trend ended around 1980, according to economists, when globalization and knowledge work began to reorder the economy, with tremendously unequal consequences depending on where you live.” So now we have this “great divergence,” with tech hubs moving in one direction economically and many rural areas moving in the other.
Are broadband and brownfield cleanups and community banks and all the other things really enough to make up the difference? Probably not. They’re a good start, of course, but those things alone won’t build a new economy. They are certainly necessary ingredients, just not the sole ingredients.
What is? A big one is a workforce whose skills more closely match what the economy demands. This is one category where rural Virginia ought to feel good about itself. The New York Times reports that West Virginia has been late in recognizing that in the knowledge economy, jobs tend to flow to where the workers are, not just the other way around.
Many communities in Virginia are way ahead of West Virginia in realizing that it’s important to invest in quality-of-life amenities. Make a community a nice place to live and people will move there — and some may bring jobs with them via remote working. (That’s one of many reasons why broadband is such a big deal.) The Roanoke and New River valleys have been pushing this for a decade or more — all those greenways are really economic development investments — but they’re not alone. We see communities in the coalfields doing the same thing with the Spearhead Trails.
And we see lots of communities creating performance spaces, often by renovating existing buildings — from the Highland Center in Monterey to the Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge to the Lee Theater in Pennington Gap. We also see some modest efforts through the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to provide financial incentives for college graduates in certain fields to locate in Southside and Southwest Virginia, following in the footsteps of similar programs in other rural areas around the country. Based on the New York Times report, West Virginia seems late to embrace the notion that communities not just recruit companies, they must recruit workers as well — either new ones moving in, or persuading existing ones to stay.
The Times report calls attention to something we’ve written about before — how there are now calls for President Joe Biden to appoint a Cabinet-level “czar” for rural America. He hasn’t done that, but on Jan. 27, Biden did sign an executive order that orders his administration to come up with a report in the next 60 days on how to build a new economy in coal country.
Pardon us if our enthusiasm is more restrained than you might expect. We’ve come not to put much faith in studies until they’re actually acted on. That’s why we’ve taken such a dim view of the study that the General Assembly has commissioned in return for abolishing coal tax credits. A study without a funding commitment for the recommendation is just something to take up space on the bookshelf, although if Biden needs Manchin’s vote, he might be more motivated to follow through on that one. In any case, merely by ordering this report Biden has shown more interest in Appalachia than his predecessor ever did.
The Times also highlights some nitty-gritty details that make any federal aid for rural areas difficult.
“Many existing federal programs weren’t designed for these places,” the paper reports. For instance, “to qualify for federal housing aid, families must earn below a given share of the local median income. But entire counties in Appalachia have median incomes below the poverty line, leaving many poor families ineligible.” Also: “Federal grant programs often require local matching dollars — money the poorest communities don’t have … the federal government incentivizes banks to invest in struggling neighborhoods. But those incentives don’t work well in rural communities with no local bank branches. The government also has an array of tax credit programs to support development. But they work best with large-scale urban projects, not small rural ones.” And so forth and so on.
It’s possible, maybe even likely, the federal government will need an entirely new model for helping rural areas. If Manchin can help pull that off, then he’d make a difference for not just his state but a lot of other places in similar straits.