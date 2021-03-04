Editorial: What West Virginia needs (and what we might need, too)

So does the Times’ observation about what economists call “spatial inequality.” Broadly speaking, for much of American history, rural areas moved in sync with urban ones — as cities prospered, so did they, just not as well, but everybody was moving in the same direction. Indeed, for much of the 20th century, rural wages were starting to catch up with urban areas.

The Times writes: “That trend ended around 1980, according to economists, when globalization and knowledge work began to reorder the economy, with tremendously unequal consequences depending on where you live.” So now we have this “great divergence,” with tech hubs moving in one direction economically and many rural areas moving in the other.

Are broadband and brownfield cleanups and community banks and all the other things really enough to make up the difference? Probably not. They’re a good start, of course, but those things alone won’t build a new economy. They are certainly necessary ingredients, just not the sole ingredients.

What is? A big one is a workforce whose skills more closely match what the economy demands. This is one category where rural Virginia ought to feel good about itself. The New York Times reports that West Virginia has been late in recognizing that in the knowledge economy, jobs tend to flow to where the workers are, not just the other way around.