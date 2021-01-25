Editorial: What will Democrats who oppose coal tax credits do for Southwest?

Virginia's coal counties are getting some special attention from the General Assembly, just not necessarily the attention they want or need.
Two legislators — neither from coal country — have introduced bills to repeal the state's coal tax credit.
This is not surprising. Democratic antipathy toward fossil fuels — both sponsors here are Democrats — is well-known. Carbon emissions are a real thing so there's an easy case to be made that state policy should not be encouraging more of them.
Democrats have long wanted to abolish the coal tax credit; they got some perhaps-unexpected support last year by the cold-eyed auditors for the General Assembly's watchdog arm, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. They found the coal tax credit actually costs more jobs than it saves. The auditors argument helped Democrats but actually employed standard Republican logic about tax credits — that tax credits for coal mean higher taxes for something else, so the bottom-line math actually costs the state $21 million in gross domestic product, $5 million in personal income and 35 jobs.
We're not inclined to argue with auditors so we're not here today to rally a defense for coal tax credits; we may as well rally a defense in favor of typewriters or 8-track tapes. Instead, we're here to rally a defense for Virginia's coal counties, who will still be around long after the coal tax credit is consigned to history's recycling bin.
The two legislators who have introduced the coal tax credit abolition hail from two of the most affluent districts in Virginia — Del. Sally Hudson of Charlottesville and state Sen. Jeremy McPike of Prince William County. If they have embarrassment about introducing legislation aimed at the signature industry in some of the poorest counties in the state, they haven't shown it — although that inconvenient contrast should give them some pause. The median household income in McPike's Prince William County is $107,925 — or more than three times that of Dickenson County's $29,926. In Hudson's district, the median household income is a “mere” $58,953, or almost double that of Dickenson County. In the Albemarle County portion of her district, the median household income is $75,394. They do not represent districts that have to worry about how to create an entirely new economy, yet their bills here will help undermine one of the few industries currently possible in Virginia's far southwest corner. They may be saving taxpayers money and helping save the earth but they're also punishing some of the poorest counties in the state at the same time.
That may not be how Hudson and McPike see this, but they should. We can't stress this point enough: Democrats, who like to style themselves as the party of the underdog, now represent the most affluent parts of the state, while Republicans now represent the poorest. However, that contrast does at least give Southwest Virginia the moral high ground in demanding that these legislators do more than simply help undermine the last vestiges of the coal industry. Let's restate that: If these legislators want to abolish the coal tax credit, then they also have the responsibility to take some actions to help Southwest Virginia replace that coal industry. Yes, we're being intentionally clever here. Coal is dying whether the coal tax credit stays or goes but since McPike and Hudson have taken it upon themselves to try to do away with the coal tax credit then Southwest Virginia should take it upon itself to enlist their help for other causes.
So rather than criticize McPike and Hudson, Southwest Virginia ought to be signing them up as Southwest legislators ex officio. McPike, to his credit, does have a bill that would create more tax incentives for data centers to locate in economically distressed areas such as Southwest Virginia. That's a good start. So what else could these legislators do?
Not surprisingly, we have a list.
They could start by figuring out how to fund the region's top economic development agency, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. The coal tax credit accounts for 20% of the authority's annual budget — so doing away with it cuts funding by about one-fifth at a time when the authority likely needs more funding, not less. The authority recently decided to use about one year's worth of that revenue to fund an incentive program for attracting renewable energy companies to the region — so eliminating the coal tax credit also has the inadvertent effect of defunding a clean energy program. Do away with the coal tax credits if you must, but why undercut the region's economic development efforts at the same time? You can file this under the heading of “unintended consequences” but they are unintended consequences nonetheless. Any measure to abolish coal tax credits should, at the very least, come accompanied with some funding scheme to make up the lost revenue here.
Simply replacing one revenue stream with another isn't enough, though. The coalfields need a complete economic makeover. Before his death, former Gov. Gerald Baliles said that both Southwest and Southside Virginia needed a “Marshall Plan” to build a new economy. How about some legislative support for that? One good way to start would be to do something that Ralph Northam talked up during his campaign for governor (but has been silent about since) — converting the University of Virginia's College at Wise into a research university. Northam then envisioned UVa-Wise as a center for renewable energy research, which would attempt to leverage the region's current (former) status as a energy capital into an energy capital of a different sort. That seemed a good idea then; it seems an even better one now. Since Hudson's district includes the University of Virginia, perhaps she could use her influence to enlist UVa's help for that effort. (We continue to wonder whether UVa is the best steward for UVa-Wise; making it a research university with a speciality in renewable energy would seem better suited for Virginia Tech, but we digress). If the state had spent the same amount of money on UVa-Wise than it spends on coal tax credits, it might already have a new economic engine in the heart of coal country. We look forward to Hudson and McPike introducing legislation to make that happen now. We know they're against coal; surely they can't be against all of coal country, as well, right?