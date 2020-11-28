Editorial: What woman has been on a Virginia statewide ballot more than any other?

The numbers call to mind the famous quote by the 18th century English writer Samuel Johnson: “Sir, a woman’s preaching is like a dog’s walking on his hind legs. It is not done well; but you are surprised to find it done at all.” Mind you, we’re not here today to glorify communists. As anyone who has paid for the newspaper can attest, we are very much in favor of capitalism. Instead we gravitate to this question: Why was Southwest Virginia in the 1940s more than twice as susceptible to a communist argument than other places in Virginia? And what might that tell us about today?

First, let’s clear up some misconceptions about the Communist Party agenda in the 1940s. Whatever her secret agenda might have been, Alice Burke’s main campaign planks were abolishing the poll tax, raising the minimum wage, electing school boards and fixing “bottlenecks in transportation – especially in the Tidewater area.” Leave out the part about the minimum wage and even Republicans today would be able to embrace that 1940s Communist Party agenda.

Second, in most of the years the Burkes were running, there were no Republicans on the ballot. Republicans then were concentrated in Southwest Virginia, so maybe some Southwest voters may have figured even a vote for a Communist was a way to register their disapproval of the segregationist Democratic Party.