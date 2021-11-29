Editorial: What would Southwest Virginia get out of Growth4VA?

Through these programs, they want every Virginia college student to have an opportunity for a paid internship that could lead to a job in-state. They also want to make college more affordable for Virginia’s lower- and middle-income families.

Let’s circle back to the issue we raised at the start. Will Growth4VA directly benefit Southwest Virginia?

“One of the reasons I get involved in things like this is to remind everyone west of Richmond, ‘The state’s a lot bigger than you think,’” said Nancy Agee, VBHEC vice chair and chief executive officer of Roanoke-headquartered Carilion Clinic, the largest private employer in western Virginia. “We actually have more colleges and universities in our region than any other part of the state.”

Agee serves as chair of the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board that oversees the business-led initiative GO Virginia, which compiles data on regional business needs that would drive the development of Growth4VA talent pathways.