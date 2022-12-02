Editorial: Whatever the motive, state mental health reform much needed

Upsetting as it is that mental health system reforms only seem to be spoken of with urgency by those in power during the aftermath of horrific tragedies, remedies to the system’s too-often neglected problems are still badly needed and therefore welcome.

With regard to the Nov. 13 shooting on a University of Virginia bus that killed three football team players, or the Nov. 22 shooting in a Chesapeake Walmart in which a night manager killed six employees before taking his own life, the degree to which flaws in the mental health system will prove relevant remains unclear.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin acknowledged this when speaking to reporters Nov. 23. Nonetheless, he used the occasion to put emphasis on proposals for reforms to the mental health system that he intends to send to the General Assembly in January.

“We’ve got real progress we must make,” he said, elaborating that he wants to address staff shortages and lack of resources that make it incredibly difficult for someone experiencing a mental health crisis to receive treatment in a timely manner.

To Youngkin’s credit, this matter was on his mind before the Chesapeake shooting. “We have a tremendous crisis when it comes to behavioral health,” he said during a speech given on Veterans Day at the Virginia War Memorial. On that date the topic arose in the context of preventing veteran suicides.

Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Youngkin’s interest in addressing these issues formed even before he took office.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the commonwealth’s overburdened and understaffed mental health system deep into a crisis.

A well-intentioned 2014 law, known as the “bed of last resort law,” mandates that state mental hospitals must find a bed for a patient under a temporary detention order if, within eight hours of the person being taken into emergency custody, no bed can be found in a private psychiatric facility.

The idea was to stop the practice of “streeting” — releasing patients before they receive any treatment because their temporary detention order expired before they could be admitted to a hospital.

In practice, it has resulted in state hospitals full past capacity, exacerbated during the pandemic as severe staffing shortages caused those hospitals to refuse to admit patients even though technically there were beds available. In summer 2021 the workforce crisis caused five of the eight commonwealth’s mental hospitals to temporarily close to new admissions — among them, Roanoke County’s Catawba Hospital.

When a patient isn’t admitted to one of the state facilities, often the obligation ties up the police officer or sheriff’s deputy who brought the person in custody to the hospital per state mandate, leading to tense conflicts between law enforcement and mental health workers.

The problem has not abated. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, at least 7,242 Virginians under a temporary detention order requiring immediate admission to a hospital waited an average of 43 hours — five hours shy of two days — to be placed in a bed.

Littel told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the governor wants to increase access to mental health care across the commonwealth. “The reality is that we’ve been playing Whac-A-Mole. There’s a crisis here, we press down, and then it pops up someplace else,” he said. “We need to think about helping earlier, before people are in a crisis.”

Speaking of a new crisis popping up that needs attention, the Virginia Mercury reports that Roanoke-based Family Preservation Services is about to stop providing mental health services for K-12 schools in far southwestern Virginia, as result of a change in how funding from Medicaid is approved by the state combined with the increase in student mental health issues brought about by the pandemic.

Regarding the timing of Youngkin’s remarks on mental health after the Chesapeake shooting, critics are correct to point out that emphasizing mental health treatment dodges the elephant in the room, access to guns. They are correct to point out that what Youngkin talked about has little to nothing to do with addressing the horror of mass shootings, or reducing them in any practical way.

Yet, independent of that issue, the mental health reforms he spoke of need to happen, and should be carried out with both care and speed, just as mental health treatments should be carried out if the system were to work as it should.