Editorial: What's an all-American Thanksgiving menu?

Suppose you pass on sweet potatoes and go with regular mashed potatoes instead? There’s no dispute about where they came from. We think of potatoes as Irish because of the Irish potato famine but they were an import there. Potatoes really originated in the Andes, where Peru and Bolivia are today. You may recall we mentioned Peru earlier. Why do so many species originate there? From time to time you may run across the word “biodiversity.” It’s one of those boring scientific words that makes some people’s eyes glaze over. But it’s kind of important. Peru is a biodiversity hotspot. Lots of ecological things are happening there – you’ve got the Andes, you’ve got the origin of the Amazon River, you’ve got forests, you’ve got wetlands, you’ve got deserts. It’s just a big biological stew that has given rise to lots of different species. Peru has more butterfly species than any other country in the world (4,441!). It’s third in the number of bird species (1,857) and amphibians (623). It’s fourth in the number of mammals (559) and sixth in reptile species (469). Not bad for a country that a little smaller than Alaska. It also gave us potatoes – more than 4,000 different varieties. In modern times we think of potatoes coming from Idaho or Maine but ultimately they came from the Andes.