Our Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday. It began here – we can argue Massachusetts versus Virginia another time. Some other countries have also set aside a formal day for giving thanks but they came after ours and fall on other days and other months. While we pause each fourth Thursday of November to give thanks, the rest of the world moves on. Except for Brazil. Brazil also celebrates Thanksgiving today – a holiday adopted in 1949 after that country’s ambassador to the U.S. was impressed by the Thanksgiving celebrations he had seen here.
A traditional Thanksgiving meal in Brazil looks very similar to ours, according to the website Thrillist, except that Brazilians switch out cranberry sauce for jabuticaba sauce. For those of you who aren’t keen on cranberry sauce – coming out of the can with its distinctive plop! – perhaps this purplish South American fruit will be more to your liking.
When thankful Brazilians chow down on turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and pumpkin pie, we may think they are imitating Americans. In actuality, the typical American Thanksgiving menu isn’t really very American at all.
The only truly American item on our typical menu is that polarizing cranberry sauce, which often proves to be as divisive as the recent election. Cranberries are native to North America. Nothing else on our menu is.
Let’s start with dinner rolls, which are presumably made from wheat (along with the stuffing that will come later). Our wheat today may come from the Midwest but wheat is really Middle Eastern in origin – specifically from the Tigris and Euphrates valleys of modern-day Iraq.
Next we’re served the green bean casserole. (Yes, please!). The dish is certainly American. It was devised in 1955 by Dorcas Reilly of Camden, New Jersey. She ran a department at Campbell’s Soup in charge of developing new recipes – and more reasons to buy canned soup. Add green beans and Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom soup and, presto! Green bean casserole. Reilly, sadly, is no longer with us, but her legacy lives on each Thanksgiving in Campbell’s bottom line – 40% of the company’s sales of Cream of Mushroom are said to go into green bean casseroles. The ingredients, though, weren’t originally American. Green beans were first domesticated in Peru. Wild mushrooms were first cultivated for food in Asia. Other cultures figured out on their own that the fungi was edible (probably with a few fatal mistakes along the way) but one thing is agreed upon: Edible mushrooms came to North America after they’d been eaten on lots of other continents. (Campbell’s says the mushroom used in its soup come from The Netherlands). If you sprinkle fried onions on top, keep in mind they originated either in Iran or India or maybe central Asia. Accounts vary.
Care for some corn? It began in Mexico, then spread south to Peru and north to the future United States.
Sweet potatoes? It’s commonly believed they originated on either the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico or around the mouth of the Orinico River in Venezuela. Two years ago, though, researchers at Indiana University published a paper saying their genetic origin can really be traced back to back to fossils in northeastern India. Scientists can argue (and they will) about when certain members of the morning glory family really turned into sweet potatoes as we know them today but we know this much: They didn’t spring out of the soil of North America. If you’re one who insists on marshmallows on top of your sweet potato (we certainly are), then you’re adding an Egyptian delicacy.
Suppose you pass on sweet potatoes and go with regular mashed potatoes instead? There’s no dispute about where they came from. We think of potatoes as Irish because of the Irish potato famine but they were an import there. Potatoes really originated in the Andes, where Peru and Bolivia are today. You may recall we mentioned Peru earlier. Why do so many species originate there? From time to time you may run across the word “biodiversity.” It’s one of those boring scientific words that makes some people’s eyes glaze over. But it’s kind of important. Peru is a biodiversity hotspot. Lots of ecological things are happening there – you’ve got the Andes, you’ve got the origin of the Amazon River, you’ve got forests, you’ve got wetlands, you’ve got deserts. It’s just a big biological stew that has given rise to lots of different species. Peru has more butterfly species than any other country in the world (4,441!). It’s third in the number of bird species (1,857) and amphibians (623). It’s fourth in the number of mammals (559) and sixth in reptile species (469). Not bad for a country that a little smaller than Alaska. It also gave us potatoes – more than 4,000 different varieties. In modern times we think of potatoes coming from Idaho or Maine but ultimately they came from the Andes.
The main event for Thanksgiving – unless you’re a vegetarian – is, of course, the turkey. Rockingham County just up the road in the Shenandoah Valley bills itself as the Turkey Capital of the World. That’s where Charles Wampler Sr. in 1922 first developed the modern turkey industry – raising them indoors. Before then, turkeys ran wild and farmers didn’t think it was possible to pen them up. Go back in history far enough, though, and you’ll find that the first turkeys were domesticated in Mexico by the Olmec people.
Finally, we come to pumpkin pie. Surely that’s American, right? Nope. The first evidence of pumpkin cultivation is in Mexico, about 7,000 to 5,500 B.C. They weren’t found on what today we’d consider the American side of the future border until 610 A.D., according to Kew Science.
When European colonists arrived, they found the indigenous peoples of North America growing corn, green beans and pumpkins and assumed all those things were native to the region. They weren’t, though. They represent generations of migrations and cultural intersections between peoples most of us can’t even name. “Cultural diversity” is a phrase that’s become politicized, and we sure don’t want to interrupt Thanksgiving with politics. Uncle Bubba Joe Junior and cousin Misty Morning-Sunshine will argue enough over that if you let them. But what’s really on the menu today is its own form of cultural diversity – perhaps even the dreaded “cultural appropriation.” We just classify it as culinary diversity. Now, please pass the potatoes – both kinds, actually – and give thanks they both wound up here.
