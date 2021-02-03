Editorial: What's behind Virginia's meteoric rise in the vaccine rankings?

In 1990, the Minnesota Twins finished in dead last in their division. The next year they won the World Series, becoming the first baseball team to go from worst-to-first in a single year. The Miracle Mets of 1969 came close; they finished next-to-last the previous year. Being in New York, they get a more glamorous tale than a team in Minneapolis does.
We now segue from sports to vaccines, but the worst-to-first analogy carries over. Virginia's not there — yet. And, realistically, may not get to first. But we were once worst in the nation, at least statistically, and now we're not. This is worth some attention.
When the first COVID-19 vaccines hit the market — and people's arms — Virginia often ranked near the bottom in terms of percentage of vaccines administered, a status that became the subject of almost daily criticism. On Jan. 25, we were at the actual bottom, ranked 50th out of 50 states by Becker's Hospital Review. On Jan. 27, we were still 37th. On Monday, we surged up to 14th and as of Wednesday were 12th. That's not quite worst-to-first but it's still a pretty meteoric rise. How did this happen?
Some of this lies in the way data is collected. The first shipments of vaccine went to hospitals so they could vaccinate their staffs and eligible patients. If they had vaccines left over, they sent it to smaller health care providers — who often weren't as equipped to update the state on what happened to those doses. Thus it looked like a lot of vaccines weren't being administered when maybe they were. That might have been the case in other states, though, so doesn't fully explain Virginia's low ranking before or its sudden rise since.
The fairness doctrine applies here: Those who criticized Gov. Ralph Northam for the state's low ratings (and we were among those critics) should now give some credit to Northam for Virginia's big bounce. Alarmed by the low ratings earlier, his administration discovered that one reason the percentage of vaccines administered was so low was because some hospitals and other providers were holding back vaccines for the required second dose. The administration has since pushed for those with vaccine allotments to go ahead and use all they have — and trust the supply chain to provide enough for the second dose. (President Joe Biden on Monday did the same thing).
Between the data collection fixes and the policy change, Virginia has rocketed out of the cellar to a more respectable ranking. Becker's now says that Virginia has administered 69% of the vaccines that have been delivered, above the national average of 62% and well above the 51% we scored this time last week. It's also notable that of the 11 states who have a better percentage, all are smaller than Virginia — and small states have certain advantages, both statistically and simply because they're able to operate in a more intimate environment. As of Tuesday, North Dakota ranked best in the nation, having administered nearly 82% of its allotment. Of course, being a small state doesn't guarantee a good system. The four lowest states are all small estates; Alabama was last at 55%.
Its possible, even likely, that a higher percentage of Virginians have been vaccinated than show up in the Becker's tally. That's because military personnel don't show up in Virginia's data because the military's system for vaccinating its members is completely different.
The point of all this: We can no longer say that Virginia is doing one of the worst jobs in the country of administering vaccines. On the contrary, the data shows we're actually doing one of the best jobs in the country — particularly for a state our size. The states closest to us in population are New Jersey and Washington, which rank 16th and 30th respectively. In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee was so upset with his state's vaccine rollout that he called in executives from one of the state's top companies for advice on logistics — Starbucks. Clearly Virginia is not alone in having to figure out these problems.
We can, of course, still say that the whole process of distribution is still too slow. There aren't enough doses available yet — that's not the fault of any politician but simply a factor of pharmaceutical companies having to ramp up a brand new production process. The process is also confusing and controversial. There are certainly difficulties with how appointments get scheduled. The MIT Technology Review recently published a scathing report on the software system that the Centers of Disease Control wants states to use. The article said that the design of the Vaccine Administration Management System was awarded on a no-bid contract and, not to be too technical about, simply doesn't work very well. “Clinic workers in Connecticut, Virginia, and other states say the system is notorious for randomly canceled appointments, unreliable registration, and problems that lock staff out of the dashboard they’re supposed to use to log records,” the Technology Review writes. Virginia, to its credit, is now moving away from that system but that also means having to set up something else from scratch. Florida has gotten so frustrated that it's been scheduling appointments through Eventbrite, a site that people might normally use to invite guests to your cousin's bridal shower. The controversies come from who gets prioritized — should prisoners get prioritized over law-abiding citizens simply because they're in congregate settings where the virus spreads rapidly? Your opinion on that might vary depending on whether you have a family member serving time. The fact that so much of the appointment process is run online makes it more difficult for older people, who may not be online or aren't particularly tech-savvy.
Just because Virginia is doing much, much better in the rankings doesn't mean everything is now working perfectly.
Still, here's the undeniable good news: We've now vaccinated more people in Virginia (895,005) than who have ever had the virus (513,339). Plus, virus counts, while still high, are dropping while the vaccination rate is increasing. We're now vaccinating three times as many people each day than we were three weeks ago and finally hitting Northam's goal of at least 50,000 people a day. We are reminded of what Winston Churchill said after the British victory over the Nazis in Egypt in 1942: “This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”