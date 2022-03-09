Editorial: When it comes to sister cities, be like Ike

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s request that Roanoke sever ties with its Russian sister city, Pskov — a move prompted by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal, unprovoked attack on Ukraine — has turned into an occasion for us to learn more about Pskov, with much of that information conveyed through the efforts of Roanoke Times city hall reporter Jeff Sturgeon.

We have learned that:

The “P” in Pskov is silent, and that the name rhymes with “cough.”

Located in the westernmost administrative division of Russia, about 13 miles from the border of Estonia, this city of 200,000 people is known for exporting smelt, a delicious fish, and flax, the blue-flowering plant that’s the basis for linen.

Over almost 30 years of sister city-hood, Roanoke has furnished medical supplies and equipment for Pskov orphanages and medical institutions, such efforts orchestrated through the small, persistent, all-volunteer Roanoke Valley Sister Cities nonprofit organization.

Students from Ferrum College have studied in Pskov, and Russian students have studied at Ferrum.

Pskov officials would like the sister city relationship with Roanoke to continue.

Monday, the Roanoke City Council returned the sentiment. The council unanimously condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while choosing not to break the sister city bond with Pskov, and further expressing support for all seven official Sister City relationships.

(In case you’re wondering — and you haven’t lately been to Century Plaza in downtown Roanoke to meditate on the colorful Sister City sculptures created by Mimi Babe Harris and Donna Essig — the Star City’s sister cities, in addition to Pskov, are Wonju, South Korea, the first, a relationship that began in 1964; Kisumu, Kenya; Florianopolis, Brazil; Opole, Poland; Lijiang, China; and St. Lo, France.)

Mayor Sherman Lea’s vote in favor was especially notable, as in his first public statement on Youngkin’s request, he seemed ready to cast Pskov out. Lea’s actions in recent days provide a living illustration of an ancient proverb, one which states that, while a fool never changes his mind, a wise man is willing. On Feb. 26, Youngkin advocated that Norfolk and Roanoke terminate their relationships with Russian sister cities as part of a call for “decisive action in support of Ukraine.” (In Norfolk, the debate as to whether to end the cultural exchange with Kaliningrad remains ongoing, though Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, not as wise as Lea, maintains that he wants to cut ties.)

Other than perhaps as a gesture of protest — one unlikely to even inspire a blip on Putin’s radar, much less place some sort of pressure on Russia’s de facto dictator — it’s hard to see what good the severing of our sister city relationship with Pskov could possibly do for Ukraine. Furthermore, such an act would be completely counter to the spirit of the sister city program, as we’ll explain below.

Soon after Youngkin’s message to the Star City, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea gave an interview to WFIR implying he was in complete agreement with the governor, and that ending Pskov’s sister city status was an appropriate response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Yet when his official statement on the matter came out Feb. 28, Lea advocated for the opposite course of action. “I offer my prayers and support for those in Ukraine actively resisting invasion of their country,” he wrote. “I do not believe that this support necessitates dissolution of our 30-year-relationship with the people of Pskov.”

Lea eloquently expressed the correct sentiment, and expressed as well the principle of the sister cities movement. “Now is not the time for further division, but rather to ensure we demonstrate compassion for and support of the people of Ukraine, while continuing to use our existing relationships with the people of our sister cities to show them there is a better way, a way led by common understanding, freedom and peace — standing in direct contrast with the path of authoritarianism and violence.”

Lea’s statement shows that it is possible — and it is always possible — to condemn the actions of a country’s government while acknowledging that the country’s people do not constitute a single-minded monolith.

For proof that a close community can still have sharply divided views on domestic and foreign policy, one need read no further than these very opinion pages.

As for Pskov, Sturgeon’s excellent story (March 5, “Pskov still wants ties with Roanoke”) found both a voice supporting Russia’s actions and evidence of protest against them.

Lea’s assertion that the Sister Cities program gives American cities a chance to lead by example echoes the words of a particularly well-regarded 20th century Republican: Dwight Eisenhower, the first Supreme Allied Commander Europe, who became our 34th president. Eisenhower gave a speech on Sept. 11, 1956, that would ultimately lead to the founding of Sister Cities International.

“Today, we have this problem that I have stated, that of creating understanding between peoples,” Eisenhower said. “I am talking about the exchange of professors and students and executives; the providing of technical assistance and the ordinary traveler abroad; about doctors helping in the conquering of disease.”

Though he was speaking primarily about the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and other countries that existed behind the Iron Curtain, his meaning could not be mistaken, that the best way to spread the ideals of democracy to another country was to “bring it closer into our circle to show how we do it, and then to sit down between us to say, ‘How do we improve the lot of both of us?’ In this way, I believe, is the truest path to peace.”

The Roanoke City Council chose with Monday’s vote to be like Ike, and that was the right choice.