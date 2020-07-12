Editorial: Whistling Dixie. Or not.

The Dixie Chicks are now just The Chicks.
They also have a new album, which is said to be quite good, but we’re here today to talk about the subtraction from their name, not the addition to their discography.
The Chicks are not the only ones to retire “Dixie” from their name. So has the oldest brewery in New Orleans. And in Florida, Miami-Dade County commissioners earlier this year changed the name of the Dixie Highway to Harriet Tubman Highway — although if you’re looking for a highway to name after a famous person, it makes sense to give up a generic geographical reference.
Still, it seems fair to ask: Is the name “Dixie” now offensive?
We have more reasons than most to ask this question. The Roanoke Valley is home to multiple businesses that use the name Dixie. We also have a community — and a geological formation — called Dixie Caverns. Should they all take their cue from The Chicks — or Dixie Brewing — and find another name? Or is this where the line should be drawn on historical revisionism? Or is the name Dixie itself an example of historical revisionism?
Questions, questions, questions — for which we may not have answers.
We can say this: The Chicks weren’t necessarily acting on their own initiative. A few weeks ago, the country band Lady Antebellum announced it was changing its name to Lady A. “We are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War . . . which includes slavery,” the band said in a statement. Who knew, right?
Anyway, after Lady A made its name change, Variety magazine writer Jeremy Hellinger challenged the Dixie Chicks to do the same: “’Dixie,’ for the record, is the epitome of white America, a celebration of a Southern tradition that is indivisible from Black slaves and those grand plantations where they were forced to toil for free.”
The debate over Dixie is ultimately a word association game. The word itself does not have any racial origin the way certain slurs do. But does it now have an unfortunate racial connotation?
The origin of the name Dixie remains in dispute. The weight of historical research suggests it probably came from the Southern side of the Mason-Dixon Line. The Atlantic magazine documents uses of the word Dixie as far back as 1844 with children in New York playing a game similar to tag that they called “Dixy’s Land.” The playing field was divided into North and South and anyone crossing the boundary into the South would shout “I am on Dixie’s land and Dixie isn’t home.”
Whatever the origin of Dixie, it was popularized by the song of the same name. The song was written by Daniel Decatur Emmett, an Ohio-born composer who debuted the song in New York in 1859 — performed in blackface. It quickly became a hit and the name Dixie came to be a common nickname for the South. It’s a shrinking nickname, though. In a 1976 study by John Shelton Reed of the University of North Carolina, Dixie was widely used throughout much of the South (Northern Virginia and most of Texas excepted) and even north into southern Indiana. When Christopher Cooper and Gibbs Knotts at Western Carolina University replicated that study in 2010, they found that Dixie had shrunk. In Virginia, the word was well-represented only in Southwest Virginia. And the highest rate of usage — which in 1976 covered most states in a triangle between North Carolina and Louisiana and Kentucky — had withered to a blotch on the map in Mississippi and Alabama. The word is still used, just not as much as it once was — and that was a decade ago. Now it sounds like it’s going to be used a lot less.
“If you’re a businessperson, why do you want a name that’s going to raise anybody’s hackles?” Reed asked — in 2004. The Chicks are ultimately businesswomen. They learned the hard way back in 2003 what happens when a music group gets cross-wise with its audience. They’re avoiding the same thing now — just perhaps with a different audience. (The country music demographic is a lot more complicated than even some of its core fans realize). The Chicks aren’t even the first country music act to drop the name. Dolly Parton used to call her dinner theatre-style attractions in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Branson, Missouri “Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede.” In 2018, those venues were renamed simply “Dolly Parton’s Stampede.” In a statement at the time, Parton said: “We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.” So if you’re planning to boycott the Chicks (again), you may want to add Dolly Parton to your list. Are you?
From the University of Mississippi 2016 to Patrick Henry High School in Glade Spring in 2018, the song “Dixie” has been retired as a school fight song. It should be clear to all (but isn’t) why the lyrics are problematic. “I wish I was in the land of cotton / old times there are not forgotten.” Just who was picking that cotton in 1859? Still, we haven’t really addressed the central issue: Why is the word “Dixie” alone potentially offensive? After all, in the 1920s there were the Dixie Hummingbirds, a Black gospel group of some renown. In the 1960s there were the Dixie Cups — another Black singing group. (Remember “Chapel Of Love”?) If the name was good enough for them, why isn’t it still good now? The short answer: Times change. The longer answer is the one Hellinger gave in Variety about why Dixie must go: “Regardless of its origin, for many Black people, it conjures a time and a place of bondage. If a ‘Dixie’-loving Southerner today insists the word merely represents a deep appreciation of their homeland, they’re probably white.”
Aye, there’s the rub, as Shakespeare would say. Dixie may simply refer to the South but not the whole South. “When white people say they want to hang on to their cultural artifacts, regardless of how they might make minorities feel, it’s the most passive-aggressive expression of white supremacy,” Hellinger writes. “They are basically saying their history and heritage is worth more than the history and heritage of Black people. Who cares if the Confederacy and words like ‘Dixie’ conjure memories of a time when Blacks were in chains? Apparently white Southerners matter more.”
This much is certain: We’re not whistling Dixie anymore.