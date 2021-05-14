Editorial: Who are the real RINOs?

If true, this is a rather widespread outbreak of political apostasy.

Taken at face value (something we only do to prove a point), these are serious charges. It’s fashionable for some to say that there’s “not a dime’s worth of difference” between the two parties, and when it comes to their capacity for disappointment and veniality, that’s certainly true.

But there are some pretty definite ideological difference between the two parties, so if someone is being accused of not being a “real” Republican, that raises some pretty big questions.

Such as: What is a real Republican? And who gets to decide who’s real and who’s not?

Conveniently, the party itself from time to time has formally declared what it believes, so we have a yardstick against which to measure who is fully in line with party doctrine and who isn’t.

Now, we all know that parties evolve over time — at one time Southern Democrats were pro-slavery — so which version of a party should we be going by?

Again, we have a ready guide. A few years ago, in response to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, the pollster Ipsos ask Americans which decade they felt was the greatest.