Editorial: Who are Virginia's modern founding fathers and mothers?

Former President Barack Obama eulogized John Lewis last week as “a founding father of that fuller, fairer, better America.” Set aside your feelings about the 44th president and focus on the concept that not all of our founders were around in 1776. Now let’s apply that concept to Virginia: Who would our later-generation founders be? Here are some possibilities, all viewed through the criteria that they helped enlarge participation in society.
John Underwood. The Clarke County lawyer and farmer was a prominent abolitionist in the 1850s, so prominent that a vigilante mob led by future Confederate Turner Ashby chased him out of the state. Underwood — an early Republican — later presided over the post-war convention that wrote a new constitution for Virginia, one that extended the right to vote to Black men (Underwood pushed unsuccessfully for women’s suffrage, too), mandated a free public school system and elected boards of supervisors (which previously had been appointed).
Booker T. Washington. His work — pushing for more education for Black Americans — was national in scope, but he was a Virginian by birth and ought to be recognized. Earlier this year, state Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, pushed for a statue or bust of him at the state Capitol. Strangely, House Democrats voted this down, likely because it was proposed by a Republican.
Lila Meade Valentine. She was the best-known, but by no means only, campaigner for women’s suffrage in Virginia — the Richmond-based founder of the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia. Tragically, she was stricken by the flu pandemic of 1918-1920 and was too ill to vote in the first election following the ratification of the 19th Amendment. All the suffragists would qualify as founders of a “fuller, fairer, better” Virginia but Valentine is the most prominent.
Elizabeth Otey. With a doctorate in economics, the Lynchburg-born Otey worked for the U.S. Labor Department in the early 1900s and advocated for child labor laws. Later, she became a prominent suffragist and holds another place in history: She became the first woman nominated by a major party for statewide office. In 1921, she was the Republican candidate for superintendent of public instruction, then an elected office. She lost — as Republicans then did — but she helped push back the barriers of what was considered possible.
Francis Pickens Miller. The obstacle to that “fuller, fairer, better America” in Virginia was the fact that Virginia was essentially a one-party oligarchy dominated by the Byrd Machine of U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., which crushed all dissent. Then along came Miller, raised in Rockbridge County and fresh off the World War II staff of Gen. Dwight Eisenhower. In 1949, Miller challenged the Byrd-backed candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor. Miller lost, but he came close enough to put the first big crack in the machine. Even in defeat, he influenced state policy. Miller had urged state funding for school construction; Gov. John Battle adopted that policy as his own. All the schools built during the 1950s —many still in use today — can be traced back to Miller.
Barbara Johns. She was the 16-year-old Black school girl who organized the student walkout from Moton Hill School in Farmville in 1951, triggering a lawsuit that later was incorporated into the landmark case we know today as Brown v. Board of Education.
Oliver Hill and Spottswood Robinson. These two Black lawyers from Richmond argued not only that Farmville case but lots of civil rights cases that eventually brought down segregation. Their work is memorialized in the Margaret Edds book “We Face the Dawn: Oliver Hill, Spottswood Robinson and the Legal Team that Dismantled Jim Crow.”
Ted Dalton. The Republican lawyer from Radford put more cracks in the Byrd Machine with his two campaigns for governor in the 1950s. He also lost but he helped grow a Republican Party that was well to the left of the segregationist Byrd Machine on civil rights.
Mills Godwin. An odd choice, considering that in the 1950s Godwin was a leader of Massive Resistance to integration. As governor, though, Godwin took a different path. He appointed the commission that junked the state’s racist 1902 constitution that disenfranchised Blacks. And he created the community college system, which opened educational opportunities to many who were previously locked out.
Henry Howell. The Norfolk lawyer never won the governorship — he tried three times — but as a lawyer and legislator he helped bring down the poll tax, racial gerrymandering and that 1902 constitution. He also helped establish consumer rights in Virginia.
William Spong. The Portsmouth lawyer was, with Howell, one of the “Young Turks” who challenged the Byrd Machine from within the Democratic Party. In 1966, Spong became the first person to defeat a Byrd-backed candidate in a general election, when he upset Sen. Willis Robertson in the Democratic primary (and went on to win the general election). His victory over Robertson signaled that a new day was at hand.
Richard and Mildred Loving. They were the Caroline County couple who in 1967 successfully challenged the state’s ban on interracial marriages.
Linwood Holton. In 1969, the Roanoke lawyer shattered Virginia’s one-party system by becoming the first Republican to win the governorship since Reconstruction. More importantly, Holton established himself as a civil rights governor, declaring “the era of defiance is behind us.”
Doug Wilder. He was the first Black elected governor in any American state, but that symbolic accomplishment overlooks the legislative work he did in the ’70s and ’80s when he was often the primary spokesman for Black Virginians at the statewide level.
Mark Herring. As attorney general, he reversed Virginia’s legal position on same-sex marriage. He was the first attorney general in the country to challenge his own state’s ban in federal court and win at the district and appellate level. As a result, same-sex marriages began in Virginia on Oct. 6, 2014 — nearly nine months before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized such unions nationwide. As many as 3,598 couples in Virginia owe their marriage to Herring — that’s how many same-sex marriage licenses were issued in the interim.
This is hardly an all-inclusive list. So who else has helped expand opportunity and create a “fuller, fairer, better” Virginia?
