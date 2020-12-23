Editorial: Why are Americans so unhappy?

So what kind of magic math produces this? Short version: It’s based on a lot of interviews that asks about a lot of life factors, from income (money actually can buy a certain amount of happiness, it seems) to social support to the political systems people live in (there’s a definite correlation between democracy and happiness, our current presidential campaign notwithstanding). You can look it all up at worldhappiness.report/ed/2020/. Don’t want to read the whole thing? We’ll try to make you happy with a summary:

1. Why are Nordic countries so happy? Strong social safety nets help, the report says, and the Nordic countries are famous for those. But what really seems to matter is that the people in those countries trust their government – and their fellow citizens. “It is the higher levels of social and institutional trust that are especially important in raising happiness,” the report found. By contrast, Americans have been losing faith in our major institutions for decades now – and becoming politically polarized in a way that the Nordic countries are not. Those countries sometimes elect left-wing governments (currently in power in Sweden, Finland, Iceland), they sometimes elect right-wing governments (Norway), but they manage to do so without the kind of rancor that we now have. We like to think about “American exceptionalism” but this report devotes an entire chapter to “Nordic exceptionalism.” The report says there’s less income inequality there, so citizens tend not to be so resentful of others: “When people care about each other and trust each other, this provides a much more stable base on which to build public support for various public goods and welfare benefit programs.” Of note: Three of those four countries now have women as prime ministers. Coincidence? That raises the question: Do female leaders lead to happier countries? Or are happier countries more inclined to elect women? We notice all the unhappy countries are led by men. The unhappiest is Afghanistan.