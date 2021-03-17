Editorial: Why are Democrats so complacent about the parole board?

The state’s demographic changes — which have inflated the electoral clout of the state’s suburbs, particularly Northern Virginia — do not necessarily work against them but the realignment of suburban voters sure does. As recently as 2009, the Republican candidate for governor (Bob McDonnell that year) was able to eke out nearly 51% in Fairfax County and rolled up 59% in Prince William County and 61% in Loudoun County. Now all those localities are reliably Democratic. In 2013, the Republican vote share in those counties fell to 36% in Fairfax, 44% in Prince William and 45% in Loudoun. By 2017, the Republican share was down to 31% in Fairfax, 38% in Prince William and 39.5% in Loudoun. Last November, Donald Trump managed just 28% in Fairfax, 36% in Prince William and 36.5% in Loudoun. As the ghost told Hamlet: “What a falling-off was there!” Let’s say this again and again until everyone understands it: No Republican is ever going to win a statewide election in Virginia until the party figures out how to turn around those trends in the Northern Virginia suburbs.