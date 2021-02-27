Editorial: Why are more people moving out of Virginia than moving in?

Virginia’s hidden exodus continues. We say hidden because Virginia is gaining population, just not as fast as it once was.

However, beneath the statistical surface, more people are moving out of Virginia than moving in. Virginia is only gaining population because births outnumber deaths — and also the net loss of people moving out.

Let’s talk about this because it has some interesting policy implications for Virginia.

The immediate impetus for writing about this is the annual United Van Lines Movers Study where the moving van company tallies up all its data and reports which states see more people moving out and which states see more people moving in.

This is a clever little promotional device for the company — see, we’ve already mentioned their name without them having to buy a dollar’s worth of advertising. It also, by definition, simply reflects the company’s customers, not everyone in the country who has moved during the past year. However, actual demographers tell us it’s a reasonably accurate reflection of the overall reality — although it likely undercounts young adults and low-income people who might be more likely to call up a friend with a pickup truck than hire a moving company.