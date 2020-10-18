Editorial: Why are so many data centers in Northern Virginia? (And not here?)

First, anything that helps drive the Northern Virginia economy is good for us — at least indirectly. We like to think of ourselves as a sturdy, independent people, but we’re not — we rely on the state government to subsidize our school systems. In Arlington, the state pays just 8% of the cost of the school system. In Scott County, the state pays 65%. What’s the single biggest source of those state revenues? Northern Virginia. This is trickle-down economics in action: The better Northern Virginia does, the more tax revenue the state can collect, which means there’s more to pay for our schools. If you think the state is still short-changing rural schools, you’re right, but that money has to come from somewhere and Northern Virginia is the somewhere.

Now, that’s the upside. Here’s the downside. Why aren’t we getting those data centers? Microsoft wouldn’t have to pay $1.4 million an acre in Southwest or Southside Virginia. Part of the answer goes back to your experiences in school: All the cool kids sat at the same table because that’s where cool kids sat. Same here. Northern Virginia is the trendy place to be. It’s also the practical place to be. It’s got the technical infrastructure and the workforce. The tech companies could build the former here, but we simply don’t have the same kind of labor pool that Northern Virginia does. We can make a “build it and they will come” argument but that’s not how these companies think. They see 13,000 people working in data centers in Northern Virginia already so rest assured they can likely find the workers they need. Danville and Wise County have been at the forefront of pitching themselves as data center locations but Loudoun County remains Data Center Alley. (That’s a real slogan it uses, by the way).