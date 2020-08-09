Editorial: Why are so many school board members elected unopposed?

The controversy over whether and how schools should reopen during a pandemic misses one curious thing: Most of the school board members making this decision — perhaps the most important of their lifetimes — were elected without any opposition.
Let’s start in Roanoke County, where the decision has generated perhaps the most controversy: Every single member of the current five-member school board was elected unopposed in their most recent election.
Two did face opposition in earlier campaigns (Catawba’s Donald Butzer and Cave Spring’s Michael Wray) but the other three members (Hollins’ David Linden, Vinton’s Tim Greenway and Windsor Hills’ Jason Moretz) have never faced opposition.
Dig back further into history and you’ll find that’s not unusual.
Roanoke County started electing its school board in 1994. Since then, Cave Spring has only had two contested elections — in 1995 and 2015. Ditto for Windsor Hills — in 1994 and 2001. Ditto for Vinton — in 1994 and 2009. Hollins has never had a contested school board election. Catawba has been the most contested of the five districts. Five of the eight elections it’s held have featured at least two candidates.
Why are Roanoke County school board elections so lightly contested?
It’s not partisan gerrymandering, which is the typical answer about why so many legislative and congressional districts go unopposed. The districts are all reasonably drawn so there’s no gerrymandering involved. There’s also no real partisanship. Roanoke County is overwhelmingly Republican but school board candidates, by law, must run on a non-partisan basis as independents. Even if all the candidates are conservatives, you’d think there’d be other conservatives who have different ideas on how things ought to be done. Furthermore, because school board elections are non-partisan, they are the easiest office to run for — there’s no party nomination to secure, just circulate a petition and, bam, you’re on the ballot.
Nor can the answer be that voters are so happy with the incumbent’s performance that no realistic challenge is possible — because, as we pointed out, a majority of the board was initially elected unopposed. How would voters know they’d be so satisfied before the candidate was even elected?
Roanoke County’s school board is unusual in one way: It’s all male. When we noticed that last year, we found only five of 133 school boards in Virginia that were all male. Now there appear to be just three — Bristol, Carroll County and Roanoke County. Bristol does have one Black member; Carroll and Roanoke County not only have all-male boards, they have all-white male boards. That is, indeed, a curiosity in 2020, but that’s not what we’re here to talk about today. Instead, we’re struck by how few members of the Roanoke County School Board have really had to face the voters in a competitive way.
It turns out that Roanoke County’s experience is not all that unusual The State Board of Elections website only lists school board elections since 2000 so let’s look at two decades worth of elections around the region. In almost every locality in the region that elects school boards (Roanoke and Salem don’t), most school board elections over the past 20 years have been opposed.
Bedford County: Only one of seven districts (District 5) has usually been contested (in six of the past seven elections). The other districts have seen candidates run unopposed more often than not. District 6 hasn’t had any contested elections in the past two decades. The result: Four of the seven school board members were unopposed in their last election.
Craig County: Most of its six seats have been uncontested. The Craig City District has had the most contests — three of six elections. In Simmonsville District, there’s been just one contested election out of the past five. The Potts Mountain District hasn’t had a contested election in the past two decades. The result: Four of the five board members were unopposed in their last election.
Floyd County: All five districts have usually been unopposed. District A is the most contested, with two of its six elections being contested. Districts B, C and D have seen just one contested election in the past two decades. District E has never had a contested election in that time. The result: All five school board members were unopposed in their last election.
Franklin County: Out of eight seats, only one (the Gills Creek District) has had a contested race most of the time. Four districts (Boone, Rocky Mount, Snow Creek and Union Hall) have had only one contested race in the past two decades. The result: Seven of the eight board members were unopposed in their last election.
Montgomery County: Only two of the seven districts have seen contested races more times than not — three of five in District D have been contested and four of five in District F. However, three districts — B, C and E — have had only one contested school board election in the past two decades. The result: Five of the seven school board members were unopposed in their most recent election.
Pulaski County: All five of its seats have usually been uncontested. The Cloyd and Robinson districts have seen the most contests — two elections out of the past five. The Draper District has had just one of the past five elections contested. The Ingles and Massie districts haven’t had any contested elections in the past two decades. The result: All five school board members were unopposed in their most recent election.
We found just three exceptions. In Giles County, three of the five board members had opposition in their last election. In Botetourt County, four of five did, although most years during the past two decades Botetourt has had unopposed elections. Radford wins the prize for competitiveness. It’s had a competitive school board election in every election over the past 20 years.
Our point here: Most of the school board members making these decisions haven’t had to face voter scrutiny the way candidates for other offices have — and know that they’re unlikely to face such scrutiny in the future. If you’re fine with that, then you should be fine with whatever your school board decides on how to reopen schools. If you’re not, then you can change that at the next election.
