Editorial: Why are the America Firsters upset about architecture?

To that extent, Brutalism actually qualifies as “progeny of European architecture.” It even has some, dare we say it, Anglo-Saxon heritage. But this isn’t the kind of European architecture the America Firsters want.

Brutalist architecture — the unfortunate name comes from the French term béton brut or “raw concrete” — is very, shall we say, minimalist. That plainness has been called “cold” and “soulless.” That same plainness also often makes it popular because it’s cheap to build. The America Firsters apparently prefer classical architecture. You know, with columns. In that way, the America Firsters favor southern European architecture over northern European, which is rather delicious historical irony. We can see the change over time here in Roanoke with the municipal building: The original was classical; the addition was modernist. Call it Jekyll and Hyde architecture.

Betsky cautions: “Most of what counts for Classicism these days is a collection of columns, pediments, and white-painted window frames that you can use to cover any dumb box and make it look important. It is simply too expensive, wasteful, and impractical to create truly classical buildings.”