Editorial: Why are vaccination rates in Southwest and Southside so low?

Let’s go over the numbers to put them in context.

First, why is 70% the goal? It is, admittedly, a guess. That’s how many people the Centers for Disease Control thinks should be vaccinated to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19. We don’t really know because we’ve never dealt with this virus before. If anything, 70% is a conservative figure. The World Health Organization says that 95% have to be vaccinated to break the chain of transmission for measles. Major League Baseball has set a higher figure than Biden; it has said it will relax virus protocols for a team once 85% of players and on-field personnel have been vaccinated.

To be precise here, we’re talking about 70% of adults, not 70% of the total population, because the vaccine isn’t available for those under 12. That means we’re really aiming for something less than 70%.

As of Tuesday, precisely 70% of adults in Virginia had received at least one dose and 60.5% have been fully vaccinated. The most vaccinated locality in the state is the city of Fairfax where 81.4% of adults have had at least one dose and 72.7% have been fully vaccinated. The big localities in Northern Virginia aren’t far behind — in Loudoun County, 75.5% have had at least one dose, in Fairfax County, 73.2%.