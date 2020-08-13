Editorial: Why aren't Democrats doing anything about the parole board report?

There are many mysteries in the universe.
Today, though, we will deal a mystery closer to home: Why are Virginia Democrats handing Republicans an easy issue with the parole board scandal?
Virginia abolished most parole in 1995, but there’s still a parole board to deal with those inmates who were sentenced before then. One of those was Vincent Martin, sentenced to life in prison for killing a Richmond police officer in 1979. This April, the parole board voted to set Martin free, a decision that prompted much opposition from police and the victim’s family.
There are some interesting complications to the case: Martin always insisted he was innocent, although many criminals do, so that’s not necessarily persuasive. Three others were convicted along with him, but they all completed their sentences in the ’80s and early ’90s, which raises questions about fairness. The former head of the parole board says Martin has been “a trusted leader, peacemaker, mediator and mentor in the correctional community” and therefore is worthy of parole. Ultimately, though, this isn’t about whether Martin should have been paroled, it’s about whether the rules were followed — and a report from the state inspector general says they weren’t. Republicans don’t just have a controversy over the parole board releasing a convicted cop killer — they have the state’s own watchdog saying the parole board didn’t follow the law. Politically, this is a gift that Republicans couldn’t have dreamed up. They don’t have to allege a scandal — there really is one, validated by one of the Democratic administration’s own appointees.
Inspector General Michael Westfall found that the parole board did not notify the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney in the required timeframe about Martin’s impending parole. He found that the parole board did not “endeavor diligently” — the legal requirement — to notify the victim’s family. He found that the parole board did not allow the victim’s family, once it learned of the upcoming parole, to meet with the parole board in accordance with the board’s own policies. He also found the board did not keep minutes of its meetings, as required. That’s hardly the greatest failing here, but sure fits into a pattern.
That pattern is found in the text of the inspector general’s six-page report, which singles out former parole board chair Adrianne Bennett, now a judge in Virginia Beach: “Several VPB employees stated that Virginia Code and VPB policies and procedures regarding proper victim notification were not always followed under Bennett’s tenure as Chair. The employees stated that Bennett was vocal about not wanting to contact victims and particularly not in the [Martin] case due to the expectation of opposition because the victim was a police officer. One employee stated that Bennett instructed the VPB Victim Services Unit that if the victim of a crime was deceased (as in the [Martin] case), no further victim notification research needed to be performed.” The inspector general points out that’s not what the law says, though. The law is quite clear that crime victims also include the family of someone who was murdered.
When the family of the slain police officer said they wanted to address the parole board, Bennett blocked the request, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason not to meet in person. However, the inspector general writes in italics: “Note that VPB did not update or change any policies or procedures in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Parole Report prepared by the Victim Services Coordinator noted that Bennett stated she ‘had been working on this case for four years and the family’s input was the last piece of the puzzle and the Board was reluctant to reach out, but is required by law.’” It sure looks like the parole board chair was determined to release Martin and simply didn’t want the inconvenience of hearing from people who were legally entitled to object. Again, the question here isn’t the merits of Martin’s parole — although Republicans would be happy to argue that, too — but whether the law was followed, which it plainly wasn’t.
Northam has had the inspector general’s report since July 28 and appears to have done nothing. He certainly hasn’t done what Republicans have called on him to do — fire the entire parole board, and initiate proceedings to revoke Martin’s parole and put him back behind bars. Northam’s failure to do anything at all is curious for at least two reasons.
First, the inspector general’s report gives Northam an easy argument to make. Martin has been eligible for parole since 1994 and has come up for annual review every year since. The inspector general says that the parole board never contacted the family for any of those reviews and never really tried. That means this is a failure that extends across 26 years and seven administrations — four Democratic and three Republican. Northam could easily — and accurately — say he’s moving to clean up a long-standing problem that escaped attention until his own appointee uncovered it. But he hasn’t.
Second, by failing to act, Northam is handicapping every single Democrat who wants to succeed him next year. They didn’t have a hand in this, but that hardly matters. The easiest thing for Republicans to run on is law-and-order — that’s part of their DNA. Here they don’t have to invent an issue, it’s been handed to them and labelled “substantiated” by the Democrats’ own watchdog.
Democrats would surely rather wish all this goes away so they could talk about social justice issues, but does social justice mean that state boards don’t have to follow laws they find them inconvenient? These need not be either-or questions: Even a voter who thinks that some of their fellow citizens have gotten a raw deal from society over the years might also think that the parole board should actually follow the law when it comes to releasing a convicted murderer. Do Democrats really want to force voters to choose? There’s also this: The General Assembly is about to meet in special session and Democrats want to pass some police reform laws. What good does it do to change those laws if gubernatorial appointees can ignore them? Democrats should be careful how they answer that because someday there may be Republican appointees who find certain laws as inconvenient as the parole board has found these laws.
