Editorial: Why Confederates shouldn't be honored

Many Southerners really did see Abraham Lincoln’s call for federal troops to put down secession as an invasion (even though Lincoln’s call was in response to an attack on the federal Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina, by Southerners). Many Southern soldiers felt they were going to war for hearth and home.

Here’s the thing: None of that matters.

The ugly reality is that if the South had won, slavery would have been perpetuated. Whatever the motives of the ordinary soldier, the political class in the South was motivated to preserve slavery. That’s the truth about the Confederacy, but that’s not what Southerners have been brought up thinking about.

Comparisons with Nazi Germany should be made judiciously but at least one comparison is apt here: After World War II, defeated Germany did not honor the Nazis. Many German soldiers did not sign up to defend a racist, genocidal regime; they signed up because they thought they were protecting their homeland, their families, all the rest. Doesn’t matter. They were fighting on the side of evil, and that’s why there are not statues to them today.

The South, though, did not take that route after the war. Instead it bought into the myth of the Lost Cause, and set about memorializing its heroes in marble, granite and bronze.