Editorial: Why Confederates shouldn't be honored

One of our letter-writers today poses a question that deserves an answer, so let’s give it.
Calvin Lee Weddle of Roanoke writes: “As for the Confederate soldier in front of courthouses, are liberal Democrats, white guilters and scared politicians saying that my Confederate ancestor is not worthy of a statue?”
Umm, yes, that’s exactly what they’re saying.
As Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence, “a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes …”
The short version is that Confederates are not worthy of statues — or any other honor — because they were on the wrong side. Not the wrong side as in the losing side, but the wrong side morally.
To be blunt about it, the Confederates were fighting on the side of an evil. Unless someone today wants to associate themselves with that evil, then Confederates should not be honored.
Yes, it might be true that many — perhaps even most — Confederate soldiers signed up for service for reasons that had nothing to do with slavery.
As the late Virginia Tech Civil War historian James “Bud” Robertson often pointed out, before the Civil War most Americans identify more with their state than their country.
Many Southerners really did see Abraham Lincoln’s call for federal troops to put down secession as an invasion (even though Lincoln’s call was in response to an attack on the federal Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina, by Southerners). Many Southern soldiers felt they were going to war for hearth and home.
Here’s the thing: None of that matters.
The ugly reality is that if the South had won, slavery would have been perpetuated. Whatever the motives of the ordinary soldier, the political class in the South was motivated to preserve slavery. That’s the truth about the Confederacy, but that’s not what Southerners have been brought up thinking about.
Comparisons with Nazi Germany should be made judiciously but at least one comparison is apt here: After World War II, defeated Germany did not honor the Nazis. Many German soldiers did not sign up to defend a racist, genocidal regime; they signed up because they thought they were protecting their homeland, their families, all the rest. Doesn’t matter. They were fighting on the side of evil, and that’s why there are not statues to them today.
The South, though, did not take that route after the war. Instead it bought into the myth of the Lost Cause, and set about memorializing its heroes in marble, granite and bronze.
It should not be lost on anyone that the same era and same impulses that led to erecting all those statues also led to erecting a legal edifice to restrict the rights of newly freed enslaved people and their descendants as much as possible. The two are impossible to separate.
Some may look on a Confederate statue and see only stone. Some may look on a Confederate statue and see some recognition of great-great-grandpappy who may or may not have come back from that war. That’s almost a willful refusal to understand the full context of what the Confederacy was about.
The Confederate soldiers memorialized in front of so many courthouses weren’t exactly fighting for equal protection under the laws; the political cause they were fighting for the belief that enslaving fellow human was perfectly fine. But we don’t believe that today.
That’s why Roanoke County Circuit Judge Charles Dorsey wrote recently that the Confederate statue near the county courthouse “casts a literal and metaphorical pall on the administration of justice.”
Taking down a Confederate statue is not erasing history; it is changing who we choose to honor, which is a very different thing.
The managing editor of The National Review recently wrote about why the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond should come down. “Public memorials are a kind of public education,” Jason Lee Steorts wrote. “They instill values and present models to look up to. They are not just works of art or representations of history; they have a moral purpose. And the hard truth about these Lost Cause monuments is that, based on a defective sort of reasoning that separates virtues from ends, they miseducate the public about civil virtue.”
Now, here’s what you should understand: The National Review isn’t some liberal magazine, it’s a conservative one. That’s why Steorts’ piece is so powerful; conservatives are often more keen than liberals in making sure Americans have a shared sense of history and culture — and all those Confederate statues work against that conservative aim. “The reality [is] that the public deeds of these men in their capacity as Confederate leaders were in no sense good, and should not be presented as if they were,” he writes.
He is not moved by arguments that Confederate statues went up to honor the loyalty or sacrifice of ordinary soldiers. “The defenders want, in other words, to draw a line separating those virtues from the evil of slavery, so that the virtues have an intrinsic positive value that’s independent of the evil of the cause,” he writes. “It’s a tough sell. We could say that it’s okay to honor the positivity of the virtues no matter how great the negativity of the cause. In that case we should feel perfectly comfortable with monuments to the courage and loyalty of Nazis, the self-sacrifice of a terrorist suicide bomber, and so on.”
He also draws a distinction between Confederates and America’s founders, some of whom have also found themselves on the losing end of historical reappraisal (see Patrick Henry, whose name is now deemed unfit for a community college but perfectly OK for a gubernatorial proclamation and the names of two counties — go figure).
Steorts writes: “there is a clear and important distinction between the Founders and the defenders of the Union, on one hand, and the Confederates on the other: The Confederacy was philosophically devoted to racial slavery, while the United States was philosophically irreconcilable with it.
Or to speak less abstractly, the founders of the Confederacy inherited an evil practice, wished to perpetuate it indefinitely, and rebelled against the United States to achieve that purpose; the founders of the United States (or those we typically honor) inherited an evil practice, looked forward to its end, and expressly committed the nation to principles (as in the Declaration of Independence) that brought its end about.”
And that is why our Confederate ancestors are not worthy of a statue. Or, as the conservative National Review puts it: “Removal of monuments to Confederates should not be seen as an ‘indulgence’ of ‘the BLM-Antifa statuary rampage,’ since it was already right to remove them before the rampage started.”