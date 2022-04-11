Editorial: Why did Cline and Good decline to support NATO?

We’re aware that a sizable portion of our readership has nothing good to say about President Joe Biden’s 15 months in office.

Arguably an even more vocal percentage of our readership loathes our current president’s predecessor.

Certainly, Biden has done plenty that’s worthy of sharp criticism, especially his oversight, or lack thereof, of the disastrous withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

Withdrawal was the right move to make, long overdue, but the way it unfolded evinced a callous disregard for the lives of those in that country who served for two decades as our allies, and precipitated the undoing of every gain made for women’s rights.

One can argue that Biden’s administration was handed a bad deal, but there’s plenty of evidence that his people had the time and the information necessary to attempt a course-correct and buried their heads in the sand instead.

Biden’s inaction on the nationwide student loan debt debacle is galling, given that as a member of Congress he did quite a lot over the years to bring that debacle into being.

Other criticisms are undeserved. Neither he, nor Donald Trump, had or have much of any control at all over the skyrocketing inflation. However, in a predicament familiar to any shift supervisor, sometimes taking the blame for what happens on your watch can’t be dodged, whether or not it had anything to do with your decisions.

We share this preamble simply to point out a couple things: first, any spurious claim that we reserve all our criticisms for one side of the political aisle is demonstrably false. Second, we just want to show that we regard Biden with clear eyes, and that in January he had a point that resonates when he said in off-the-cuff frustration, “What are Republicans for?” By which he meant not “Why do Republicans exist?” but “What do they stand for?”

Predictable vs surprisingOf course, the president’s frustration was born from the entirely predictable — to everyone but Biden, apparently — Republican Congressional efforts to stymie his legislative agenda.

But it’s a question worth repeating, specifically when it comes to certain Republicans who, we recently learned, do not stand with NATO.

On April 5, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on a resolution to voice “unequivocal support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as an alliance founded on democratic principles,” to urge NATO to “ provide unwavering support to the people of Ukraine as they fight for their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and a democratic future,” and call on Biden to push for establishing “a Center for Democratic Resilience within NATO headquarters.”

Introduced by Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly and Ohio Republican Rep. Mike Turner, this resolution doesn’t commit the U.S. to any action, military, budgetary or otherwise. It’s a statement of support. It passed with thunderous bipartisan backing, 362-63 — and yet almost a third of the Republican representatives broke away from the majority and said “Nay” to endorsing principles of democracy.

The group of 63 includes some names that won’t surprise the informed: national embarrassments such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has harassed survivors of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, mass shooting and called Republicans who supported the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court “pro-pedophile”; Matt Gaetz, who associates with a Holocaust denier and who has for months been a focus of a federal sex trafficking investigation; Paul Gosar, whose Instagram account last week plugged a white nationalist event scheduled for Hitler’s birthday; and more of that sort. The folks that Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was referring to when he quipped, “I have got morons on my team.”

Southwest Virginia’s trio of House representatives — Congressmen Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, Bob Good, R-Campbell, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem — have consistently voted in unison against Biden-endorsed initiatives, even the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act that will bring the commonwealth more than $232 million in federal transportation aid.

Frustrating as those votes might be to some, they are in step with the party line and representative of the views of the majority of voters in their districts, whose support sent them to D.C.

Let’s note that the trio did join with their Democratic congressional colleagues in Virginia in urging U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to consider our state as a site for a National Semiconductor Technology Center and for implementation of the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program, initiatives that would be funded by the bill to boost American manufacture of semiconductor chips that could soon make its way to Biden’s desk.

(And yes, Cline, Good and Griffith voted “Nay” on that semiconductor bill, too.)

Disdain for democracy?However, the issue of affirming NATO caused a rare split, with Griffith joining ranking GOP members such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise — politicians that no reasonable person would call RINOs — in supporting the measure.

Cline and Good, meanwhile, voted with Greene, Gaetz, Gosar and crew. Good’s choice to keep such company might not be so shocking — he campaigned for the office on a grossly regressive anti-LGBT platform — but it’s difficult to imagine Cline’s longtime predecessor, Bob Goodlatte, leaping that chasm.

One wonders what parts of this resolution Cline and Good find objectionable. Could it be the statement that NATO “guarantees the security of our territory and our one billion citizens, our freedom, and the values we share, including individual liberty, human rights, democracy, and the rule of law”?

Or that “Russia’s full-scale invasion of sovereign and democratic Ukraine underscores the importance of placing shared democratic values at the heart of NATO’s Strategic Concept”?

Cline released a statement Friday that didn’t clear things up much — he called the resolution’s nonbinding vow to “strengthen democratic institutions within NATO member, partner, and aspirant countries” a “controversial” notion that would be “injecting politics” into the military alliance.

As observed by retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, former Commanding General of United States Army Europe, “perhaps this divisiveness in the U.S. government remains one of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s strategic goals that hasn’t yet been defeated.”

So gentlemen, if endorsing democracy is controversial, what do you stand for?

Your constituents await your answer.