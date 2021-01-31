Editorial: Why did Virginia rank so low in vaccine distribution?

Meanwhile, there are obvious distribution problems with the vaccines that we do have. When politicians — usually Republicans — point out that Democratic-run Virginia ranks low on administration, they’re generally citing Becker’s Hospital Review, which produces a daily ranking. Becker’s numbers come from the Centers for Disease Control, which are sometimes different. Why? We should have learned this already from tracking virus counts for the past year. Some states do a quicker job of reporting data than others, so on any given day the data we’re seeing may show different states on different days. Again, those apples and oranges. There are also different was to do the accounting. As of Friday, Becker’s showed that Virginia had administered 57% of the vaccines distributed. Our numbers might be better than that. Some hospital systems sent their allotment to smaller health care providers, who weren’t as good about updating records that they’d actually given the shots. Some places have mass vaccinations clinics scheduled so some of those unadministered vaccines are already spoken for. So maybe we shouldn’t hang too much on a specific number when there’s so much that goes on behind it.