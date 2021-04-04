Editorial: Why didn't the South regard the Confederacy as a mistake?

However, the veneration of former Confederates began much earlier. The first Confederate statue in Richmond went up in 1875, just 10 years after the war and just five years after Virginia had rejoined the Union. The General Assembly appropriated $10,000 to put up a statue to Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson on the Capitol grounds, where it still stands today. Its installation was cause for massive celebration in Richmond. The procession numbered 40,000 people — the population of Richmond at the time was 51,000 — and stretched 2 to 3 miles. The day’s events culminated with a nighttime display of fireworks. “Such occasions to honor Confederate heroes frequently occurred in postwar Richmond and did much to set the tone and spirit of the city and state for several decades,” historian Allen Moger once wrote. “The ‘cult of the Confederacy’ was coming into being.”

If there ever was a chance for Virginia to take a different path, it came in the 1880s during the brief period when the Readjuster Party controlled state government. Encyclopedia Virginia describes the Readjusters as “the shortest-lived and most radical reforming political party in Virginia’s history.” The Readjusters took their name from their desire to “readjust” the state’s debt — “repudiate” was the word preferred by those on the other side. More useful for our understanding today is this: The Readjusters were a coalition of those who had previously been left out of the state’s political leadership — especially small farmers in Western Virginia and newly enfranchised Black voters. Their big issue was to “readjust” the state’s debt so that Virginia could afford to pay for its new public school system; the “funders” on the other side represented the state’s old guard, which had little interest in schools but lots of interest in paying off their bondholding friends. During their brief tenure, the Readjusters passed a lot of civil rights legislation — which inspired a conservative backlash that swept the Readjusters out of office. Their historical significance, Moger later wrote, is that they were the first political movement “to take control of a southern state from the hands of the Bourbons,” the latter being his term for the state’s political establishment.