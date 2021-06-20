Editorial: Why do we have so much medical debt?

Still, no one, absolutely no one, wants to run up a medical debt — all that is forced upon us by circumstances beyond our control.

And that raises a bigger question: Why is health care in the United States so expensive?

The United States is an outlier in how we pay for health care.

In France, the typical cost of a visit to the doctor is $1.12. In the United States, the Health Care Blue Book puts the cost at $68 and up.

In Germany, an overnight stay in the hospital costs about $11. In the United States, it’s between $9,300 and $12,600.

Why is there such a big difference?

The Los Angeles Times delved into this two years ago and the results aren’t pretty: “Nearly all of America’s global competitors — whether they have government health plans, such as Britain and Canada, or rely on private insurers, such as Germany and the Netherlands — strictly limit out-of-pocket costs.

So while tens of millions of insured Americans must balance medical bills with spending on food and other basic needs, such trade-offs are largely unthinkable for patients in Western Europe, Japan and Australia.”

The next time you hear some politician talking about health care — be it in favor of a “public option” or warning against “socialized medicine” — you might want to ask them why we’re such an outlier. And why we must resort to charity to pay the medical bills of so many people.