Editorial: Why do we let politicians manipulate our emotions?

We are now in the midst of a presidential campaign, the 59th in our nation’s history. You’d think in that time we’d have learned a few things, but apparently we haven’t.
Here’s the question we’re curious about today: Why are people so gullible?
We read a lot of history and there’s one lesson that jumps out of the pages as we look back on presidential elections past: Many voters are easily manipulated. Why is this?
“Dangerous.” “Radical.” “Risky.” “Extreme.” These are words that both parties throw around to describe something the other side is proposing. Sometimes they’re right — some proposals are dangerous or radical or risky or extreme. But to the extent that these adjectives get employed? Not hardly. Sometimes Republicans add a fifth word — “socialist.” The socialist canard is one that’s been used for more than a century — civil rights leaders were called socialists, the New Dealers were called socialists, suffragists were called socialists. So many things and people have been called socialist, the word has really lost its meaning, so why do conservatives continue to use it? (Considering how many of those things called socialism have actually come to pass and been accepted as part of the American political system, such as Social Security and Medicare, calling something “socialist” as a way to defeat it seems exactly the wrong thing to say.)
There are other words that tend to have a more partisan preference. Republicans like to call Democrats “elitist.” Democrats like to call Republicans “zealots” or “ideologues.” Whichever party is in power tends to call the party out of power “obstructionist.” And of course, both sides are, in the view of the other, “destroying America.”
We don’t have to look far to see this wordplay. In the 5th District congressional race, Republican Bob Good has an ad accusing Democrat Cameron Webb of “radical ideas.” (Never mind that some of the positions the ad attributes to Webb aren’t ones he actually holds).
Webb’s ads are more upbeat, but eventually decry “how toxic partisan politics can be, standing in the way of getting things done” — a somewhat longer version of “obstructionist,” although working in “toxic” and “partisan politics” is good for some Scrabble points, too. Webb also says he will “stand up to any party leader when they’re wrong.” Of course, that might be considered obstructionism, too — if you happen to be on the other side of whatever the issue is.
Why do we fall for these easy words — regardless of which side is using them?
When we see a soda commercial on television, we understand (at least we should) that the words and images used were selected because they were designed to trigger a certain response. Buy more flavored sugar water!
We should be sensible enough to understand that politicians are doing the same thing — that campaigns are trying to manipulate voters’ emotions the same way that Madison Avenue does. We don’t automatically believe something is truly “new and improved” just because some ad-maker says it is. So why are we so quick to believe a campaign ad when we are so properly skeptical of other types of ads? For one thing, we’re a lot more tribal about politics than we are about random consumer products. Car enthusiasts might fervently debate the merits of Fords vs. Chevies but don’t see the triumph of one over another as the same kind of existential threat the way we’ve come to view a political victory by the other side. Should we, though? We’re talking here about Democrats and Republicans, not Bolsheviks and Nazis — despite the fevered alarms by some on the far reaches of each party to frame the other side that way.
We often act as if we’ve never seen a political campaign before. Campaigns are always trying to whip voters into an emotional frenzy. Perhaps some actually believe it, but voters by now should be more skeptical consumers.
The central feature of this year’s campaign is that there’s an incumbent seeking re-election. Let’s go back to 1800, the first presidential election in which an incumbent faced opposition. That 1800 campaign featured John Adams, a Federalist, seeking re-election, against Thomas Jefferson, a Democratic-Republican. There were plenty of issues that year, some of which might still resonate today — immigration, voter suppression, free speech and which foreign powers we should see as our friends or foes. (Federalists said Jefferson was too close to France, just as Trump says Biden would be too soft on China. Democratic-Republicans said Adams was too tight with Britain, just as today’s Democrats say Trump is a tool of Russia.)
So what were partisans saying that year? One anti-Jefferson newspaper in Connecticut warned that if the Virginian were elected president then “murder, robbery, rape, adultery, and incest, will openly be taught and practiced. The air will be rent with the cries of distress, the soil soaked with blood, and the nation black with crimes.” Not to be outdone, Jefferson’s side called Adams “a hideous hermaphroditical character” and claimed he wanted to marry one of his sons to a daughter of King George III to establish a royal bloodline in the United States as a precursor to establishing a monarchy. Adams’ campaign accused Jefferson of being “a howling atheist” who would size Bibles and burn them in great bonfires. Jefferson’s people said that Adams was insane. Not metaphorically insane, but clinically insane.
Today we look back on all that rhetoric and laugh and wonder how voters back then could possibly believe such ludicrous things — but are those charges really all that different from some we hear today? That’s not to say there aren’t differences between the candidates, because there certainly are. Big ones. Important ones. Consequential ones. But if the other side wins, will the air really “be rent with the cries of distress, the soil soaked with blood, and the nation black with crimes”? Well, cries of distress maybe. But much of what you’re about to hear this fall will be reminiscent of 1800 — laughably over the top. We call certain issues “hot buttons.” Politicians and their ad-makers know if they push those, they can provoke a Pavlovian response from certain voters as if we were no more capable of independent thought than a dog in a laboratory. Why do we let them?
