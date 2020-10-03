Editorial: Why do we let politicians manipulate our emotions?

We should be sensible enough to understand that politicians are doing the same thing — that campaigns are trying to manipulate voters’ emotions the same way that Madison Avenue does. We don’t automatically believe something is truly “new and improved” just because some ad-maker says it is. So why are we so quick to believe a campaign ad when we are so properly skeptical of other types of ads? For one thing, we’re a lot more tribal about politics than we are about random consumer products. Car enthusiasts might fervently debate the merits of Fords vs. Chevies but don’t see the triumph of one over another as the same kind of existential threat the way we’ve come to view a political victory by the other side. Should we, though? We’re talking here about Democrats and Republicans, not Bolsheviks and Nazis — despite the fevered alarms by some on the far reaches of each party to frame the other side that way.