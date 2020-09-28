Editorial: Why do we let politicians manipulate our emotions?

We are now in the midst of a presidential campaign, the 59th in our nation’s history. You’d think in that time we’d have learned a few things, but apparently we haven’t.
Here’s the question we’re curious about today: Why are people so gullible?
We read a lot of history and there’s one lesson that jumps out of the pages as we look back on presidential elections past: Many voters are easily manipulated. Why is this?
This year’s election is consequential, to be sure. But lots of others have been consequential in their own ways. In 1844, Henry Clay opposed Texas statehood. James K. Polk favored not only adding Texas but the whole Pacific Northwest, which then was claimed by Great Britain. Clay warned that a vote for Polk was a vote for war — either against Mexico over Texas, or Great Britain over the Pacific Northwest, or a sectional war at home over slavery. Polk won anyway and Clay was eventually proven right on two of his three dire predictions. That underrated 1844 election really did change the shape of the country.
Those were, at least, policy-based differences. We’re more curious about the shameless psychological manipulation that takes place during campaigns — from both sides.
At the risk of offending both sides, we point to this year’s campaign as our most current example.
Republicans warn that Joe Biden is a socialist. This is absurd — and false — on its face. Biden is certainly further left than Republicans, and his whole political history is that of a center-left politician. In the primaries, he was clearly not the choice of those further to the left within his own party. He defeated a candidate who really did call himself a socialist – and even Bernie Sanders would be considered something of a centrist in actual socialist countries. For good measure, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation ran a story on Kamala Harris headlined “By Canadian standards, Kamala Harris could run for the Conservatives.” Biden and Harris may well be wrong on the issues but they’re not socialists. The socialist canard is one that’s been used for more than a century— civil rights leaders were called socialists, the New Dealers were called socialists, suffragists were called socialists. So many things and people have been called socialists, the word has really lost its meaning, so why do conservatives continue to use it? (Considering how many of those things called socialism have actually come to pass and been accepted as part of the American political system, calling something “socialist” as a way to defeat it seems exactly the wrong thing to say.)
Likewise, many Democrats — though not Biden himself – have called Trump a fascist. Trump may well have done many despicable things, and he certainly has an authoritarian streak, but he’s not a fascist. Otherwise, he really would have sent in the military against protestors in Portland, Oregon and we wouldn’t be here to criticize him. Why do we throw around these short-hand words when there are actual policies that can be pointed to and critiqued?
Calling someone a “socialist” or a “fascist” may be emotionally satisfying but why do we think anyone will actually be motivated by those phrases? Umm, OK, some are. So maybe we need to ask another question: Why do we let ourselves be manipulated like that? Yes, yes, we can hear some of you out there now saying “but, you’re wrong — if we elect [insert name of the politician you most despise] it’s going to mean the end of the country as we know it!”
Really? That might be a persuasive argument if it were a novel argument, except that it’s not. It’s the same argument we’ve heard throughout American history. Why do we keep falling for it?
The central feature of this year’s campaign is that there’s an incumbent seeking re-election. Let’s go back to 1800, the first presidential election in which an incumbent faced opposition. That 1800 campaign featured John Adams, a Federalist, seeking re-election, against Thomas Jefferson, a Democratic-Republican (a party that can eventually trace its family tree to today’s Democratic Party but may not have many ideological similarities). There were plenty of issues that year, some of which might still resonate today — immigration, voter suppression, free speech and which foreign powers we should see as our friends or foes. (Federalists said Jefferson was too close to France, just as Trump says Biden would be too soft on China. Democratic-Republicans said Adams was too tight with Britain, just as today’s Democrats say Trump is a tool of Russia.)
So what were partisans saying that year? One anti-Jefferson newspaper in Connecticut warned that if the Virginian were elected president then “murder, robbery, rape, adultery, and incest, will openly be taught and practiced. The air will be rent with the cries of distress, the soil soaked with blood, and the nation black with crimes.” Not to be outdone, Jefferson’s side called Adams “a hideous hermaphroditical character” and claimed he wanted to marry one of his sons to a daughter of King George III to establish a royal bloodline in the United States as a precursor to establishing a monarchy. Adams’ campaign accused Jefferson of being “a howling atheist” who would size Bibles and burn them in great bonfires. Jefferson’s people said that Adams was insane. Not metaphorically insane, but clinically insane.
Today we look back on all that rhetoric and laugh — but are those charges really all that different from some we hear today? Trump said that Biden would “hurt God” — which is both ridiculous and also mild compared to what Adams’ people said about Jefferson. When we see a soda commercial on television, we understand (at least we should) that the words and images used were selected because they were designed to trigger a certain response. Buy more flavored sugar water! We should be sensible enough to understand that politicians are doing the same thing —that campaigns are trying to manipulate voters’ emotions the same way that Madison Avenue does.
That’s not to say there aren’t differences between the candidates, because there certainly are. Big ones. Important ones. Consequential ones. But if the other side wins, will the air really “be rent with the cries of distress, the soil soaked with blood, and the nation black with crimes”? Well, cries of distress maybe. But much of what you’re about to hear this fall will be reminiscent of 1800 — laughably over the top. We call certain issues “hot buttons.” Politicians know if they push those, they can provoke a Pavlovian response from certain voters. Why do we let them?
