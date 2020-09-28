Editorial: Why do we let politicians manipulate our emotions?

Republicans warn that Joe Biden is a socialist. This is absurd — and false — on its face. Biden is certainly further left than Republicans, and his whole political history is that of a center-left politician. In the primaries, he was clearly not the choice of those further to the left within his own party. He defeated a candidate who really did call himself a socialist – and even Bernie Sanders would be considered something of a centrist in actual socialist countries. For good measure, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation ran a story on Kamala Harris headlined “By Canadian standards, Kamala Harris could run for the Conservatives.” Biden and Harris may well be wrong on the issues but they’re not socialists. The socialist canard is one that’s been used for more than a century— civil rights leaders were called socialists, the New Dealers were called socialists, suffragists were called socialists. So many things and people have been called socialists, the word has really lost its meaning, so why do conservatives continue to use it? (Considering how many of those things called socialism have actually come to pass and been accepted as part of the American political system, calling something “socialist” as a way to defeat it seems exactly the wrong thing to say.)