Editorial: Why do we need a lieutenant governor?

Every four years Virginians have to put up with a charade — an election for lieutenant governor.

The governor is important because the governor, well, governs.

The attorney general is important because that office is full of lawyers to advise state agencies on what’s legal and what’s not — and go to court to sue somebody.

But then there’s the office of lieutenant governor. Every four years, the candidates will tell Virginians why they want this office, and what they’ll do with it that others haven’t done before.

Wait long enough and they’ll all propose “bold” action and “innovative” thinking.

Yet not a single candidate for lieutenant governor has ever proposed the one thing that would truly be bold and innovative. Not a single one has ever proposed to abolish the position of lieutenant governor.

We don’t expect either candidate this year — Hala Ayala for the Democrats, Winsome Sears for the Republicans — to do so either.

And yet the question remains: Why do we need a lieutenant governor? Or a vice president, for that matter? Yes, yes, our state and federal constitutions require them, but why?