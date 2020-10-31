Editorial: Why does Good want to reduce school funding?

Would schools in the poorest locality in the 5th Congressional District be improved if their budget was cut by 14.6%?
Bob Good, the Republican candidate in that district, thinks so.
Let’s explain this rather inexplicable position.
As regular readers know, our overriding interest is the economy in this part of the state, which lags behind that of the urban crescent and, often, the nation at large. In August, we posed four questions for the two candidates for the 5th District seat, all dealing with the economy, and offered them free space if they’d respond. Democrat Cameron Webb responded in early October; Good responds on our commentary page today.
One of Good’s answers catches our eye. It was to this question: Is there anything you’re proposing that would dramatically raise educational levels in Southside Virginia?
First, let’s explain why we asked that question. The modern economy demands that workers have more education than in the past. Unfortunately, Southside and Southwest Virginia have the state’s lowest rates of educational attainment — so any economic development strategy has to figure out how to change that.
Here’s how Good answered: “I believe that we need to diminish, or ideally eliminate, the federal government’s involvement in education. Quite simply, the relatively meager amount of funding provided to local schools from the federal government does not justify the mandates and top-down control from Washington.”
Is he right? Is federal funding for schools so small — and the strings attached so onerous — that localities would be better off without that money? How you perceive the rules are subjective but the question of how much federal funding is involved is just a matter of math. For each locality in the 5th District, here’s what percentage of the school system’s budget comes from the federal government:
Danville: 14.6%
Brunswick: 14.3%
Henry: 13.3%
Cumberland: 11.3%
Halifax: 11.2%
Lunenburg: 10.7%
Pittsylvania: 9.6%
Mecklenburg: 8.8%
Appomattox: 8.7%
Franklin: 8.6%
Charlotte: 8.3%
Campbell: 7.3%
Bedford: 6.6%
Madison: 6.6%
Greene: 6.4%
Prince Edward: 6.4%
Nelson: 6.0%
Rappahannock: 5.2%
Fluvanna: 5.0%
Charlottesville: 4.5%
Albemarle: 4.2%
Fauquier: 4.0%
You can judge for yourself whether those localities’ schools would be improved by cutting that much of their budget, but here’s what you should know.
First, federal funding is usually tied to specific programs — often special education but sometimes career and technical education, English as a second language instruction, before-school and after-school programs, and other things. Just this week Danville and Pittsylvania County were awarded federal grants to hire mental health providers.
Second, much federal funding goes to the state government and then is appropriated by the state. Often, but not always, a locality’s poverty rate factors in — poorer communities get more, more affluent ones get less. Indeed, we see that quite clearly here. Danville has the lowest median household income of any locality in the district, which is why its percentage of federal funding is the highest. Fauquier, by contrast, has the highest median household income and gets the lowest. If all federal funding for schools were to go away — which Good says is the ideal — Fauquier (with a median household income of $91,221) could replace its 4% of the budget more easily than Danville (with a median household income of $32,173) could replace its 14.6%.
The curious thing here is that Good — seeking to represent a largely rural and often economically distressed district — is advocating a position that is a better match for an affluent suburban district. In Northern Virginia, federal funding is an even smaller percentage of school budgets — 3% in Arlington, 2.1% in Loudoun County. Good’s position would not have that much effect there. However, it seems odd to advocate eliminating federal funding for schools in a district where more than a quarter of the communities rely on it for double-digit shares of their budgets. Indeed, even with federal funding, these are localities whose school budgets are among the lowest in the state. Arlington, for instance, spends $20,699 on each of its students. Appomattox spends barely half that — $10,482. Money alone doesn’t buy a good education, of course, but it does buy some things — better technology and buildings that aren’t literally falling apart.
You’d think a candidate — of either party — running to represent a rural district full of poor counties and the economic need to raise educational levels would be looking for ways to find more money for schools, not looking for ways to reduce the funds they already have. Indeed, it’s been rural localities that for decades now have been complaining about disparities between their schools and ones in more affluent areas. In 1994, a coalition of mostly rural localities — including two in the 5th District, Halifax County and South Boston (then a city but now a town) — sued the state and lost. Today, virtually every locality in the 5th District is a member of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools that has been lobbying the General Assembly for more funding. The only exceptions in the 5th are the most affluent ones — Albemarle, Charlottesville, Fauquier — plus some odd holdouts in Bedford, Nelson and Good’s own Campbell County.
Politically, Good’s position is even more unusual because these rural localities looking for more funding aren’t liberal localities — they’re some of the most conservative counties in the state. They are part of his base. Indeed, some Democratic-voting localities — such as Albemarle and Charlottesville in the 5th, or Arlington and Loudoun outside of it — are the least dependent on federal funding for their schools, while some of the strongest Republican localities are the most dependent. At the moment in Virginia, the call for more school funding is often a call led by rural conservatives. Logically speaking, Good’s position is better suited for Northern Virginia than for Southside.
You can look at this two ways: Either Good is completely out of step with the needs of the district he hopes to represent. Or he deserves a “Profile in Courage” award for a principled stand even if his ideology runs counter to the economic interests of the district. Voters can decide Tuesday which it is.
