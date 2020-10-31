Editorial: Why does Good want to reduce school funding?

The curious thing here is that Good — seeking to represent a largely rural and often economically distressed district — is advocating a position that is a better match for an affluent suburban district. In Northern Virginia, federal funding is an even smaller percentage of school budgets — 3% in Arlington, 2.1% in Loudoun County. Good’s position would not have that much effect there. However, it seems odd to advocate eliminating federal funding for schools in a district where more than a quarter of the communities rely on it for double-digit shares of their budgets. Indeed, even with federal funding, these are localities whose school budgets are among the lowest in the state. Arlington, for instance, spends $20,699 on each of its students. Appomattox spends barely half that — $10,482. Money alone doesn’t buy a good education, of course, but it does buy some things — better technology and buildings that aren’t literally falling apart.

You’d think a candidate — of either party — running to represent a rural district full of poor counties and the economic need to raise educational levels would be looking for ways to find more money for schools, not looking for ways to reduce the funds they already have. Indeed, it’s been rural localities that for decades now have been complaining about disparities between their schools and ones in more affluent areas. In 1994, a coalition of mostly rural localities — including two in the 5th District, Halifax County and South Boston (then a city but now a town) — sued the state and lost. Today, virtually every locality in the 5th District is a member of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools that has been lobbying the General Assembly for more funding. The only exceptions in the 5th are the most affluent ones — Albemarle, Charlottesville, Fauquier — plus some odd holdouts in Bedford, Nelson and Good’s own Campbell County.